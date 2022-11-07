Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows a thing or two about the quarterback position. Reid has long been known as one of the NFL's top minds when it comes to developing passers, working with the likes of Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, and Alex Smith. Not to mention Patrick Mahomes, who will likely go down as one of the best quarterbacks of all time when he hangs it all up.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO