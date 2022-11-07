Read full article on original website
Why Cincinnati Bengals won't face Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime after bye week
The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday. ...
Steelers’ Nov. 20 home game vs. Bengals moved from primetime to late-afternoon
At 2-6, the Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer primetime. Long one of the NFL’s most marketable franchises coveted by television networks, the Steelers were actively passed over by NBC for their “Sunday Night Football” package that for more than a decade has been TV’s most-watched show.
Raleigh News & Observer
Where Justin Fields’ Next Big Step Could Come
Justin Fields was still being recognized Monday for his astounding 173-yard rushing day even while coach Matt Eberflus talked about his possible next step as a passer. Fields was nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week not for passing but for his 178-yard NFL QB record rushing mark. His competition is running back Derrick Henry, who had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries and two TDs, and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who had 153 yards on 22 carries with four TDs.
Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Dolphins are a 4-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 10...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers mailbag: Was passing on Rams’ blockbuster trade offer for Brian Burns a mistake?
The Carolina Panthers are searching for answers following their embarrassing 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And they’re not alone. Panthers fans are frustrated with the team’s two-game losing streak. The defense has given up 79 points during that stretch, and a pair of defensive assistant coaches lost their jobs on Monday, partly because of the ineptitude of the supposed strength of the team.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Burning Questions: What’s Wrong with the Offense?
The Detroit Lions now stand at 2-6, after their 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. With a matchup awaiting with the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field, here are three burning questions facing Dan Campbell's team. 1.) How big of a win was it Sunday for...
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants Week 10 Injury Report: Several Players Trending in the Right Direction
The Week 10 injury news for the Giants can best be described as trending in the right direction. Evan Neal (knee) and Daniel Bellinger (eye) are the only Giants whose head coach Brian Daboll didn't expect to practice Wednesday. Receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) continues to trend in the right direction....
Raleigh News & Observer
Bucs Tom Brady, Seahawks Pete Carroll Excited For ‘Epic’ Germany Matchup
The Seattle Seahawks will take their turn at an international matchup this Sunday, when they head to Munich, Germany to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. Copius amounts of fanfare will surround the matchup, not only because of Brady himself, but because, per reports,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants QB Daniel Jones: A Dual-Threat Weapon vs. Texans?
Some of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks remain some of its biggest names: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Kyler Murray have all electrified the game with the ability to create something out of nothing with their legs. But New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, hardly a sexy or...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He’s Obviously Worked His Tail Off’
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows a thing or two about the quarterback position. Reid has long been known as one of the NFL's top minds when it comes to developing passers, working with the likes of Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, and Alex Smith. Not to mention Patrick Mahomes, who will likely go down as one of the best quarterbacks of all time when he hangs it all up.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tom Brady fired up for “epic game” in Germany
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks are set for an international contest in week 10 of the 2022 season. The Buccaneers finally snapped their losing streak last weekend while the Seahawks are leading the NFC West despite trading Russell Wilson over the offseason. It should lead to an exciting...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys WR & Practice Update: Washington & OBJ Moves?
Dak Prescott is back in the saddle. After missing five games with a thumb injury, the quarterback’s return was met with adoration as he led the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back wins over Detroit and Chicago. Next up? A chance for the 6-2 Cowboys to do it again Sunday at...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Running Game Looks to Rebound At Steelers
The New Orleans Saints dropped to 3-6 with an abysmal showing against the Baltimore Ravens at home on Monday Night Football. New Orleans looked lethargic, out-of-sorts, and even intimidated against the Ravens all night. The Saints come into a Week 10 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers still just a game...
Mike Hilton laughs off quitter label in plotting return to Bengals’ lineup following bye week
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton was surprised to see a small yet vocal contingent of fans questioning his commitment to the team last week. The comments filled Hilton’s timeline on Twitter after the Bengals announced he would be sidelined against Carolina with an injured finger in the days leading up to the game.
Raleigh News & Observer
DeVonta Smith Hasn’t Had a “Turn” in a Few Weeks, but Monday’s Coming
PHILADELPHIA – Shane Steichen assured everyone that DeVonta Smith’s turn will come again. The Eagles' offensive coordinator and play caller has an offense where more than one ball is required, except the rules don’t allow for more than one ball to be used. So, sometimes the weapons...
Raleigh News & Observer
Justin Fields Reminds Dan Campbell of Three Top Quarterbacks
The Detroit Lions will be staring down another mobile quarterback in Week 10. Fresh off a home win over the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions will travel to Chicago to take on a Bears team that is finding its stride. Though the Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Justin Fields has given the team plenty of optimism.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Injury Report: Defense Down a Few Starters
It's not like the Bears defense lacks problems. Now they have more, as two defensive starters and backup safety Dane Cruikshank were unable to practice on Wednesday. Cruikshank was ill, but defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has a knee injury and cornerback Kindle Vildor an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Miami.
Raleigh News & Observer
Film Room: How Rookie TE Greg Dulcich has Revived Broncos’ Offense
Through the first eight games of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos offense has been as anemic as it has ever been, scoring a paltry 15 points per game. It has been quite literally the worst start to a season in over 51 years, which only exacerbates the criticism of a unit that had incredible expectations heading into the season.
Raleigh News & Observer
How High Do Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rank After Win Over Los Angeles Rams?
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs last season, most everybody pointed to injuries as the cause. After beating the Rams in Week 9 of the current season, the Bucs got a much-needed win in a season that has seen its fair share of injuries and many more things that have derailed the team's efforts thus far.
Raleigh News & Observer
The Elite Eight That Has Eagles at 8-0
The NFL’s move to an unbalanced 17-game schedule means the 2022 midway point for the Eagles will come at halftime of the upcoming Week 10 Monday night affair against the Washington Commanders. An 8-0 start, the best in a nearly 90-year franchise history, has Nick Sirianni’s team at the...
