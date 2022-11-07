Regent Prep runner Jeremiah Tangren is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 24-30)

By Buck Ringgold

Regent Prep cross country runner Jeremiah Tangren experienced state championship gold at the Class 3A state meet on Oct. 29.

And there may be more to come by the time his career with the Rams is finished.

In his freshman season with the Rams, Tangren was the 3A individual boys state champion, finishing with a time of 16:15. His performance was a big reason Regent Prep also claimed the 3A boys team championship.

For his efforts, Tangren was voted the SBLive Oklahoma Athlete of the Week covering Oct. 24-30.