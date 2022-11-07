Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iBerkshires.com
Housatonic Water to Hold Meeting on Manganese Pilot Study
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Housatonic Water Works (HWW) invites customers to join an informational Zoom meeting on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. to hear an update on HWW's manganese removal pilot study. The meeting will also include information about issues affecting levels of haloacetic acid that have been detected...
PHOTO: Black bear spotted in Westfield
A Westfield resident spotted a black bear in their yard on Wednesday.
iBerkshires.com
DeMar 5k Run and 1 Mile Walk Returns Veterans Day Weekend
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Up Front for DeMar 5k Run and 1 mile Walk returns after a 2-year absence, marking 10 years since SPC Michael R DeMarsico II was killed in action. "The event gives people an opportunity to continue to have an outlet to do something for Michael, to continue his legacy and keep his story relevant," Race Organizer Eileen Sullivan said about the race that will be held on Nov. 13. "I see it more as a vessel of allowing that. Michael's friends and family continue to participate, and there are always great stories to be told. A few of Michael's soldiers have participated, and that's been amazing."
iBerkshires.com
PHS To Perform 'Twelfth Night'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. Pittsfield High School will present its first production of the year, "Twelfth Night," on Nov. 11 and 12. "Twelfth Night," one of Shakespeare's most produced works tells a story of romance, shipwreck, trickery, and mistaken identity. Performances will take place on Nov. 11 at 7:30 pm and Nov....
Western Mass. towns receive state funding for road projects
More than a dozen small towns in Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties have received funding through the MassWorks Infrastructure Program for several road projects.
iBerkshires.com
Bidwell House Candlelight Tours
Monterey, Mass. — This November, the Bidwell House Museum staff and Board of Directors will offer their members and friends an opportunity to take a special Candlelight Tour of the Museum. The Museum is offering two of these tours: on Friday, Nov. 11, and on Thursday, Nov. 17. The...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Rural Lands Online Auction
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williamstown Rural Lands (WRL), a non-profit, member-supported land conservation trust, invites members of the community and their friends to participate in a virtual auction featuring local goods and experiences that represent the best of Berkshire County. Biddable items range from vacation stays near and far, local...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Auctioning Off 10-Acre Property on Route 20
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is auctioning off a 10-acre site zoned for light industrial on Route 20 this Thursday. Pittsfield took control of 1685 West Housatonic St. three years in foreclosure. It was formerly owned by Arace Realty Trust. About three acres of the site is developed, including a 30,000-square-foot building that has retail and warehouse space.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Organizations Partner to Launch New Website to Help Grant Seekers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Funding Focus (BFF), a new initiative established to support Berkshire County entities seeking federal and state funds for pandemic-related recovery and rebuilding, launched its website in November. Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and several partner agencies joined to form BFF in response to a need for...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Subcommittee Considers Options for Affordable Chicken Keeping
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowksy and a city resident continued their push to make chicken keeping more affordable in the city on Monday. The Ordinance and Rules subcommittee tabled a request to amend the zoning ordinance for keeping chickens so that they could explore different options that were presented to them.
66-Year-Old Grandmother Killed In 2-Alarm Western Massachusetts Fire
A 66-year-old woman has died after a 2-alarm fire ripped through a home in a small Western Massachusetts community, officials said.The Franklin County fire occurred at 20 Bridge Street in Millers Falls around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports. Upon arr…
iBerkshires.com
BHS Berkshire Writers Workshop Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society has received a grant from Housatonic Heritage to host Berkshire Writers Workshop Series – a new series of writing workshops beginning Nov. 19 and continuing monthly through May. Each three-hour session will take place at Herman Melville's historic Arrowhead and...
iBerkshires.com
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
iBerkshires.com
SVMC Welcomes Michael Silverberg, DO, to SVMC OB/GYN
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) is pleased to welcome Michael Silverberg, DO, to SVMC OB/GYN and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Dr. Silverberg received his medical degree from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program at Einstein Medical Center in Pennsylvania.
Two area hospitals named among “most wired” by CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized two area hospitals among the "most wired" in the nation.
thereminder.com
Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin
WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?
Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
PHOTO: Bald eagles spotted in Holyoke
A viewer captured two bald eagles sitting by the Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Receives $180K State Grant to Assist Municipal Sewer Extension
LENOX, Mass. — The town has been allocated over $180,000 from the state's Rural and Small Town grant program toward a sewer extension and creation project. It will support design and engineering costs to bring a municipal sewer system into north Lenox and serve a 65-unit mixed-income rental housing project, developable land, and existing businesses.
North Adams pizza restaurant closed due to flooding
Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza in North Adams has been closed as of November 5 due to flooding within the restaurant. Ramuntos posted on its Facebook stating they have no idea what caused extensive damage to the restaurant or when they will be reopneing.
