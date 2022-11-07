ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury

The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash

Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Panthers make Sam Darnold move after PJ Walker stinks, Baker Mayfield plays vs. Bengals

Not much has gone right for the Carolina Panthers so far this season, and that trend continued in Week 9 when they were destroyed by the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 42-21. Interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to end the P.J. Walker hype train by replacing him with Baker Mayfield midway through this […] The post Panthers make Sam Darnold move after PJ Walker stinks, Baker Mayfield plays vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of NFL Players

In 14 NFL seasons, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got to play with and against some of the greatest players in NFL history. But who does one of the all-time great tight ends believe are the all-time greats in the history of the sport?. In an interview with...
ClutchPoints

Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Reminds Fans That Previous Rebuild Took 4 Years

The Las Vegas Raiders followed up a shutout loss with a remarkable offensive performance in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the second half turned into a collapse that has sent the Silver and Black sputtering to a 2-6 start. Pro Football Hall of Famer and Raiders legend Tim Brown shared some of his thoughts following the demoralizing loss.
ClutchPoints

Kendrick Bourne gets brutally honest on Patriots’ offensive woes following win vs. Colts

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots walked away with a dominant 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but it wasn’t pretty on one side of the ball. The Patriots’ offense recorded just 203 total yards in the win and for a second game in a row, they struggled to get the ball into […] The post Kendrick Bourne gets brutally honest on Patriots’ offensive woes following win vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of their bye week looking to continue building momentum. On Wednesday, they got a huge boost as All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice. According to Around the NFL, Samuel is expected to be a full participant. That is a big development and is a clear sign […] The post Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones drops honest assessment on first-half play

FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones hasn’t had the sophomore surge that many hoped he’d have this season. The New England Patriots quarterback has thrown for 1,140 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions, giving him a 76 passer rating, as he’s missed three games due to a high ankle sprain. Jones’ struggles aren’t exclusive to him though, […] The post Patriots QB Mac Jones drops honest assessment on first-half play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots, Jeff Saturday named interim coach

The Indianapolis Colts and head coach Frank Reich have parted ways following Indy’s loss in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. According to Adam Schefter, the Colts informed Reich on Monday morning that they’d be moving in a a new direction, putting an end to his tenure as the organization’s head coach. Frank Reich […] The post Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots, Jeff Saturday named interim coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts made the stunning decision on Monday to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after parting ways with Frank Reich. The decision, which was cooked up by owner Jim Irsay, has received some rather questionable reviews from those around the league, given Saturday’s lack of experience. Former Colts head coach Tony […] The post Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy