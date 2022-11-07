ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Legendary Kansas City barbecue temporarily closed after inspector finds roaches, mice

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

The Kansas City Health Department cited Gates Bar-B-Q after an inspector found live roaches, a mouse and mouse droppings in several areas of the restaurant.

The location, at 3205 Main St., temporarily closed after the Oct. 31 inspection following a complaint.

According to the report, the inspector noted live cockroaches in the open cubby spaces behind the front counter; a live mouse in the internal loading dock area; mouse droppings throughout the bar flooring and low cabinets; and mouse droppings inside the cabinet at the sauce service station.

The location, which is listed as 3201 Main in the report, had no critical violations during a Nov. 1 follow-up inspection.

A Gates official declined to comment.

Janis Campbell
2d ago

I saw roaches crawling up the walls there years ago… couldn’t go back after that .Strange this is just now an issue.

Nikki M
2d ago

Place is gross. Went one time. Saw roaches and a homeless guy was asleep in a booth. Nothing against homeless but not what I expect in a dining area.

Sophia Murphy
2d ago

Wow been around forever & probably jus' now getting caught...please do better, a lot of people eat there & they don't want to be sick!

