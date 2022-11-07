Read full article on original website
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives first look at Rina Sawayama's debut movie role
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives fans a first look at popstar Rina Sawayama in her debut movie role. The Japanese-British singer stars in the fourth John Wick instalment as Akira, and she can be seen in one of the trailer's many fight sequences wielding a sword against a masked assailant.
Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode
The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
The English season 2 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The English spoilers follow. Yee-haw, and other authentically Western expressions!. Hugo Blick's lavish, meaty account of bloodshed, revenge and the brutal settlement of the American West has run its fatal course, leaving dozens of corpses artfully silhouetted against the huge prairie skies. Or the huge Spanish skies at least, standing in for Oklahoma, Nebraska and Wyoming.
Law & Order: SVU star reacts to record-breaking role on the show
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has opened up about his thoughts on his record breaking tenure on the show. The actor, who plays Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, has earned the title of longest running male actor in a TV series for his role on the show. He...
EastEnders boss confirms new story for the Slater family
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has teased a tough story ahead for the Slater family. A new storyline will see Stacey and her loved ones hit by a brand new challenge, which will see them struggling through the winter months. In a recent chat with Inside Soap, Clenshaw...
John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert
A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...
Emily Blunt’s ‘The English’ Is the Prettiest Show on TV
Article Intro. Language: This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Diane Lockhart abandoning us in our time of need.The most beautiful new show on TV.The Twitter mess is horrible…but also funny?We have thoughts about People’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”The good news that we all deserve.OK, The English Is Really Freaking PrettyThere’s a lot of darkness on TV these days. As in, I can’t see a damned thing.Good luck watching an episode of Ozark...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's big reveal features surprise MCU return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. We knew before its release that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wouldn't recast T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's tragic death in August 2020. It left one big mystery hanging over the MCU sequel as could it be a Black Panther sequel without somebody in the suit?...
EastEnders confirms official details of Amy Mitchell's self-harm storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed more details of Amy Mitchell's self-harm storyline. Show bosses have been working with charities on the emotional new plot, which began subtly last month when Amy appeared to be hiding something from her stepmum Denise Fox. Next week's episodes will see the storyline become...
Broadcast vs Streaming, it's a jungle out there....
First official viewing figures for The Crown on Netflix are in.... Netflix joined ratings system Barb last week, meaning viewing figures for the streaming giant's UK audience are available for the first time. About 1.1 million people saw at least one episode of The Crown's season five on TV sets...
11 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Joel is kidnapped as Norma takes drastic action over Warren, while DeMarcus makes a discovery and Imran continues to spark concern. Here's a full collection of the biggest 11 moments coming up:. 1. Warren is forced to save Norma. After a shocking betrayal...
EastEnders' Rose Ayling-Ellis shares why she felt it was the right time to leave soap
Rose Ayling-Ellis has opened up about her time as Frankie Lewis on EastEnders. The actress joined the soap in 2020, leaving earlier this year with her character moving to Scotland. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy after being named a BAFTA Breakthrough creative of 2022, Rose discussed whether she felt she...
First trailer for Agents of SHIELD star's new horror movie
Agent of SHIELD's Nick Blood stars in the first trailer for upcoming horror The Offering. The trailer begins with Art (Blood) and his expectant wife Claire (Emily Wiseman) travelling to Brooklyn to visit Art's father Saul (Allan Corduner). Saul works in a funeral home, but the arrival of a mysterious...
My Father’s Dragon stars explain the secret thing about bravery every kid needs to know
Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo and his co-star Jacob Tremblay are unquestionably captivating when they put their hands to something. Better known respectively for the charismatic portrayal of Dustin Henderson and a painfully heartwarming performance in Room, the two have now teamed up to bring to life the characters of Elmer and Boris in the animation My Father’s Dragon.
EastEnders exit confirmed after Thursday's episode (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41924384/eastenders-spoilers-kheerat-panesar-exit/. Pretty shocked, is this the start of the end? Can't see Nish saying long. Is this true I hope not I like him. Posts: 15,197. Forum Member. ✭✭. 10/11/22 - 20:07 #5. Can’t say I’m too sad about this. The show was pushing him a lot as a leading...
Jason Momoa's Netflix movie Slumberland called "lousy" in first reviews
Netflix's Slumberland has failed to impress critics, despite standout performances from both Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley. The film is a loose adaptation of Winsor McCay's beloved serial Little Nemo in Slumberland, directed by The Hunger Games' Francis Lawrence, and follows a young girl named Nemo who discovers a map to a secret dreamworld before traversing its fantastical landscape in the hope of reaching her late father.
The Masked Singer UK series 4
The preview at the end of I'm a Celebrity Special showed the following costumes. I put them a spoiler in case any one doesn't want to know yet:. When we get a glimpse of new costumes for a new series I always get hyped, I love this series so much. I wondervwjen we'll get a glimpse of the next wave?
EE: After the dire Don Zorro and Ranveer stories, is the Clenshaw honeymoon period over?
After watching this weeks terribly written episodes, I'm worried about the next lot of stories. CC brought back the community feel and some initially juicy stories, but it's just become a convoluted mess of a soap again!. The soap is meant to be semi-realistic, but I don't buy anything to...
Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet in first look at new TV drama
Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet is returning to TV in the upcoming Channel 4 drama I Am Ruth – and now we have a first look at her latest project. Winslet stars alongside her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton (whom she shares with her ex-husband Jim Threapleton) in the upcoming show, with the photo below giving us our first look at the two in character.
NCIS confirms new crossover event with Hawai'i and Los Angeles spinoffs
CBS has announced a huge crossover event which will incorporate all three series in the NCIS franchise. The crossover will be a three-hour special consisting of parent show NCIS, as well as its spinoffs Hawai’i and Los Angeles. Airing on January 2, 2023, the first part will focus on...
