Roughly a third of Florida ballots are in, and Republicans hold a slight lead
Registered Republicans were outpacing Democrats by about 320,000 ballots cast.
Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives
The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
WESH
Florida ballot Amendment 2 fails to pass
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Election Day, Floridians failed to pass Amendment 2. A vote of 60% is required to pass the amendment and the measure only received 54% of the vote. A yes vote on Amendment 2 will "abolish the Constitution Revision Commission," which meets every 20 years to put amendments on the ballot.
Approve or Reject: 3 Ballot Amendments for Florida
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's midterms.
click orlando
Florida Amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters cast their ballots against a state amendment Tuesday aimed at getting rid of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. When Florida voters went to the polls, they may have been surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There were only three this year: a big departure from previous elections.
2022 Florida Midterm Recap: Who won, who lost?
Florida's 2022 midterms ended with multiple Republican victories for Governor, U.S. Senate, and several U.S. House seats.
fox13news.com
More than 15,000 mail ballots flagged in Florida – how to make sure yours is counted
TAMPA, Fla. - An advocacy group reports statewide more than 15,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2022 midterm election had been flagged as of the week before election day. Common Cause Florida said of the 15,714 flagged ballots:. 9,090 had returned envelopes flagged for mismatched signatures. 5,167 are missing signatures on...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
flaglerlive.com
Florida Voters Reject Additional Property Tax Breaks or Ending Constitutional Revision Commission
Florida voters rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. All three were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.
U.S. House Florida election results: Projected winners
Tuesday, voters in Tampa Bay and across Florida submitted their ballots for the 2022 midterm elections.
wuft.org
Republican Anna Paulina Luna flips Florida seat in 13th Congressional District
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anna Paulina Luna, the conservative Republican who said she believes former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, was elected to Congress for the first time Tuesday along Florida’s west coast. The outcome flipped to the GOP the seat that Rep. Charlie Crist abandoned to run against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Republicans hold big ballot lead ahead of Election Day
After months of work, it all comes down to Tuesday — and it doesn't look good for Florida Democrats.
wmfe.org
Midterm Election Day Results – Florida
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more. Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
DeSantis vs Crist: Florida governor election results
NBC News has projected Governor Ron DeSantis to win the Florida governor race.
click orlando
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
Florida, Tampa Bay vote numbers ahead of Election Day 2022
Election day is on the horizon and early voting has ended. Here's the current balance of votes for Florida ahead of Tuesday's election.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: Florida is a red state
As early results begin to show a strong Republican performance in Florida, Joy Reid talks about how the state has shifted politically over time and some of the dynamics that are shaping the midterm election.Nov. 9, 2022.
wuft.org
The Point, Nov. 9, 2022: See the latest election results and Tropical Storm Nicole updates
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • In Alachua County, the new county commissioners are Mary Alford in District 1, Marihelen Wheeler in District 2 and Ken Cornell in District 4. • Gainesville’s new mayor is Harvey Ward. The new city commissioners...
usf.edu
Florida's next governor will be celebrating in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night
By the end of Tuesday night's general election, Floridians will likely know who will lead them as governor. Whether it's incumbent Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, both will be in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night. DeSantis, who grew up in Pinellas County, plans...
Val Demings concedes to Marco Rubio in Florida’s US Senate race
Congresswoman Val Demings conceded to Marco Rubio by phone Tuesday night shortly before speaking to disappointed supporters in Orlando who were gathered for her election night watch party.
