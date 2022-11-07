Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Springfield police release final report into resigned officer's 'racist and disturbing' online posts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department has released its final investigative report concerning a now former Springfield officer who police said was linked to "racist and disturbing" online posts. WAND News first reported back in April that authorities said Aaron Nichols was first placed on unpaid administrative leave...
Springfield officers honored for actions during armed encounter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized 11 of its officers for their actions during an encounter with an armed man threatening suicide. Springfield Police officials said officers were called about an armed individual on Oct. 20. When they responded, they encountered a man armed with a gun who threatened to kill […]
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois man sentenced for animal torture
CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Cass County man has pleaded guilty to animal torture. Enrique Rangel, 24, entered his plea on Tuesday. Rangel was arrested in May after a caller reported that a man was using an object to beat a German Shepard outside of his home. During...
foxillinois.com
Police respond to shots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday night. Officials say it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in another car. No one was injured during...
WAND TV
A first for Central & Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – When the late evening was over Democrat Nikki Budzinski reached a new milestone. She became the first woman to ever represent central and southern Illinois in Congress. The victory by the Springfield resident was a pickup for Democrats as they tried to hold on to...
newschannel20.com
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
newschannel20.com
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
wmay.com
DHS Complains About Litigation Over Inmates; County Pushes Back
A state agency that’s facing multiple contempt of court hearings for failing to place jail inmates in appropriate mental health settings says the numerous court cases filed by Sangamon County are making the situation worse, not better. But county officials say going to court is their only option to hold the Illinois Department of Human Services accountable.
wglc.net
State Senator Sue Rezin seeks family photos and stories of veterans to be showcased in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – To help pay tribute to veterans and honor their legacies and sacrifices, State Senator Sue Rezin is encouraging constituents to submit a photo and story of their loved one who served our nation so they can be displayed in the rotunda of the Illinois Capitol from November 10th through November 28th in honor of Veterans Day. The Morris Republican has asked families to submit a photo and written story along with the following information: name, military branch and conflict served. Military photos are preferred but not necessary.
wlds.com
Former JDC Dietary Building Burns in Alleged Act of Vandalism
South Jacksonville and Jacksonville Fire units responded to a fire on the former grounds of the former Jacksonville Developmental Center. The initial call came in to dispatch at 9:20AM at the site of the old Dietary building on the southwest corner of the property. Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says that it appears to be an act of vandalism: “Basically, the old dietary building here caught fire. It looks like we’ve had some vandalism going on here. I’ve been talking with Jacksonville Police and the custodian out here. They’ve run a couple of kids off earlier this week, but it looks like someone forced entry and we’ve got a little vandalism fire in the warehouse section. The fire extended to the roof deck. It was a relatively small fire, but with such a large building, it was difficult to get to the seat of the fire. Eventually, we found it and got everything put out. Nobody was hurt. No injuries. Basically, we’re mopping it up at this point.”
WAND TV
State's Attorney's Office: Use of force in Decatur officer-involved shooting "necessary"
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County State's Attorney's Office has completed its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Decatur that left a suspect dead and two police officers wounded. The Decatur Police Department released body cam and dash cam footage from an officer-involved shooting from October 12 that...
WAND TV
Family of injured Decatur police sergeant react to officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The morning of October 12 is one Andrew Wittmer and the Wittmer family won't forget. Andrew Wittmer, brother of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, remembered hearing a loud knock coming from his front door. He looked outside and didn't recognize the car in front of his house, but when he opened the door he saw a familiar face.
WAND TV
Eldorado Street to close at railroad crossing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 36 (Eldorado Street) at the railroad tracks just east of the Decatur Civic Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18. This is being done so the crossing surface can be replaced. A detour...
23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed Becomes Youngest General Assembly Member
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen X members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
edglentoday.com
Workers’ Rights Amendment Passes At State Level, Fails in Local Counties
ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which appeared on Illinois voters’ ballots this election as a proposed amendment adding collective bargaining rights to the Illinois Constitution, passed at the state level - but despite its state-level victory, the amendment did not prove popular with voters in local counties.
Herald & Review
Blowout win to give Pritzker more power in Springfield, fuel presidential speculation
SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker will enter his second term with more power in Springfield following his blowout win over Republican Darren Bailey, a romp that will undoubtedly fuel speculation over a possible presidential run in 2024. Pritzker easily dispatched Bailey, taking 55% of the vote versus Bailey's...
capitolwolf.com
Woman killed in I-55 wreck
A woman from North Carolina is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 Tuesday night. It happened in the southbound lanes south of Toronto Road. All southbound lanes were closed for a time. Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon says the woman, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAND TV
Maroa-Forsyth High School student arrested
MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A Maroa-Forsyth High School student is in police custody awaiting investigation. School officials believe the student stabbed another student who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Kahler, police were called to the school around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested...
Stewardson man found guilty of attempted murder
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A judge recently found a Stewardson man guilty of several crimes on Monday following a bench trial in Shelby County. Judge Amanda Ade-Harlow found Chance Evans, 23, guilty of three crimes: attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He faces […]
