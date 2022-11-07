ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

WCIA

Springfield officers honored for actions during armed encounter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized 11 of its officers for their actions during an encounter with an armed man threatening suicide. Springfield Police officials said officers were called about an armed individual on Oct. 20. When they responded, they encountered a man armed with a gun who threatened to kill […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police release new details about deadly crash

Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Central Illinois man sentenced for animal torture

CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Cass County man has pleaded guilty to animal torture. Enrique Rangel, 24, entered his plea on Tuesday. Rangel was arrested in May after a caller reported that a man was using an object to beat a German Shepard outside of his home. During...
CASS COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Police respond to shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday night. Officials say it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in another car. No one was injured during...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

A first for Central & Southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – When the late evening was over Democrat Nikki Budzinski reached a new milestone. She became the first woman to ever represent central and southern Illinois in Congress. The victory by the Springfield resident was a pickup for Democrats as they tried to hold on to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown

BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

DHS Complains About Litigation Over Inmates; County Pushes Back

A state agency that’s facing multiple contempt of court hearings for failing to place jail inmates in appropriate mental health settings says the numerous court cases filed by Sangamon County are making the situation worse, not better. But county officials say going to court is their only option to hold the Illinois Department of Human Services accountable.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wglc.net

State Senator Sue Rezin seeks family photos and stories of veterans to be showcased in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – To help pay tribute to veterans and honor their legacies and sacrifices, State Senator Sue Rezin is encouraging constituents to submit a photo and story of their loved one who served our nation so they can be displayed in the rotunda of the Illinois Capitol from November 10th through November 28th in honor of Veterans Day. The Morris Republican has asked families to submit a photo and written story along with the following information: name, military branch and conflict served. Military photos are preferred but not necessary.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Former JDC Dietary Building Burns in Alleged Act of Vandalism

South Jacksonville and Jacksonville Fire units responded to a fire on the former grounds of the former Jacksonville Developmental Center. The initial call came in to dispatch at 9:20AM at the site of the old Dietary building on the southwest corner of the property. Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says that it appears to be an act of vandalism: “Basically, the old dietary building here caught fire. It looks like we’ve had some vandalism going on here. I’ve been talking with Jacksonville Police and the custodian out here. They’ve run a couple of kids off earlier this week, but it looks like someone forced entry and we’ve got a little vandalism fire in the warehouse section. The fire extended to the roof deck. It was a relatively small fire, but with such a large building, it was difficult to get to the seat of the fire. Eventually, we found it and got everything put out. Nobody was hurt. No injuries. Basically, we’re mopping it up at this point.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Family of injured Decatur police sergeant react to officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The morning of October 12 is one Andrew Wittmer and the Wittmer family won't forget. Andrew Wittmer, brother of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, remembered hearing a loud knock coming from his front door. He looked outside and didn't recognize the car in front of his house, but when he opened the door he saw a familiar face.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Eldorado Street to close at railroad crossing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 36 (Eldorado Street) at the railroad tracks just east of the Decatur Civic Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18. This is being done so the crossing surface can be replaced. A detour...
DECATUR, IL
edglentoday.com

Workers’ Rights Amendment Passes At State Level, Fails in Local Counties

ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which appeared on Illinois voters’ ballots this election as a proposed amendment adding collective bargaining rights to the Illinois Constitution, passed at the state level - but despite its state-level victory, the amendment did not prove popular with voters in local counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolwolf.com

Woman killed in I-55 wreck

A woman from North Carolina is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 Tuesday night. It happened in the southbound lanes south of Toronto Road. All southbound lanes were closed for a time. Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon says the woman, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Maroa-Forsyth High School student arrested

MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A Maroa-Forsyth High School student is in police custody awaiting investigation. School officials believe the student stabbed another student who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Kahler, police were called to the school around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested...
WCIA

Stewardson man found guilty of attempted murder

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A judge recently found a Stewardson man guilty of several crimes on Monday following a bench trial in Shelby County. Judge Amanda Ade-Harlow found Chance Evans, 23, guilty of three crimes: attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He faces […]
STEWARDSON, IL

