ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Suspect in Willow Street shooting identified: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man in Waterbury has been identified by police on Wednesday. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury is accused of shooting Xavier Pellot, who died from injuries after being taken to the hospital for treatment. The...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

I-291 west reopens after South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-car crash closed a portion of I-291 in South Windsor Wednesday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just after 8 a.m., shutting down two lanes between Exits 4 and 3. All lanes have since reopened. See our live...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Accused Of Murdering Another Woman In Waterbury

Two Connecticut residents have been charged in connection with the alleged murder of another woman. The murder took place in New Haven County around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Waterbury on Newbury Street. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, officers responded to Newbury Street for...
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say

NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian dies in New Milford crash: Police

NEW MILFORD, Conn — The New Milford Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened Tuesday evening. Police said a pedestrian was crossing the street on Danbury Road when he was hit and killed in the southbound lane by a car. The...
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy