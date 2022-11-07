Read full article on original website
New Haven man killed in Elm City
They discovered Mark Pappacoda, 61, unresponsive on the ground. He died at Yale New Haven Hospital. Surveillance video showed a suspect attempting to rob the victim before shooting him. Police are trying to identify him.
Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
Suspect in Willow Street shooting identified: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man in Waterbury has been identified by police on Wednesday. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury is accused of shooting Xavier Pellot, who died from injuries after being taken to the hospital for treatment. The...
Man wanted in connection with woman assaulted during West Springfield break-in
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with breaking into a house.
New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
Man breaks into North Haven Walgreen’s cabinet, steals $2,000 worth of items
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man smashed his way into a cabinet at a pharmacy in North Haven and stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to police. The North Haven Police Department said it happened over the weekend at the Walgreens on Washington Avenue. Police said the...
Police: South Windsor chicken thief captured after crashing getaway car
SOUTH WINDSOR — A man who police said stole hundreds of dollars worth of chicken from Stop & Shop at lunchtime Tuesday crashed during his getaway while driving the wrong way toward the Manchester mall. Peter A. Ezold, 38, of Guilford, was captured by the Connecticut State Police after...
I-291 west reopens after South Windsor crash
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-car crash closed a portion of I-291 in South Windsor Wednesday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just after 8 a.m., shutting down two lanes between Exits 4 and 3. All lanes have since reopened. See our live...
Suspect Who Stole Chicken From South Windsor Stop & Shop Caught After Crash, Chase, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with allegedly stealing several hundred dollars of chicken from a supermarket and then fleeing from police before crashing his vehicle. The incident began in Hartford County around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Stop & Shop located in South Windsor at 1739 Ellington Road.
Duo Accused Of Murdering Another Woman In Waterbury
Two Connecticut residents have been charged in connection with the alleged murder of another woman. The murder took place in New Haven County around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Waterbury on Newbury Street. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, officers responded to Newbury Street for...
2 arrested in Waterbury homicide
Police in Waterbury have arrested two women in connection with a homicide from last month. Officers say a little after 10:00 p.m. on October 29, they were called to a residence on Newbury Street for a medical assist.
Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say
NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
Scammers pretend to be Enfield Chief of Police
There have been online scams that are occurring frequently in Enfield.
Pedestrian dies in New Milford crash: Police
NEW MILFORD, Conn — The New Milford Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened Tuesday evening. Police said a pedestrian was crossing the street on Danbury Road when he was hit and killed in the southbound lane by a car. The...
Hartford man pleads guilty to role in robbery, beating of New Britain pizza delivery man
Donovan Coombs, 23, struck a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and first-degree failure to appear. The plea deal comes on the heels of Coombs previously indicating he was going...
Suspect in Newington shooting had a score to settle: Police report
NEWINGTON, Conn. — According to a police report, the suspect in Sunday's double shooting inside the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on the Berlin Turnpike may have had a bone to pick with one of the employees that fueled his fury. According to a family member of one of the...
Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
