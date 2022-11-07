Read full article on original website
Doja Cat begs Elon Musk to help her after she 'made a mistake' by changing her Twitter name to 'christmas'
Twitter users who were previously verified under Twitter's existing program can't change their names on the app right now.
Twitter to debut gray "official" check mark to verify government accounts, media and major brands
Twitter said Tuesday evening that to resolve ambiguity about which accounts on its platform have been identity-verified — as opposed to those simply paying $8 a month for a blue check mark on their profiles — the company will introduce a new, gray check mark as part of an "official" label.
Twitter safety head suggests further ‘identity verification’ beyond paid verification may later be required
Twitter’s prior system vetted who received the checkmark through an internal process that would confirm the person was who they said they were, so other users on Twitter could be assured of that public figure’s identity. Now, Twitter seems to realize that real identity verification — the kind...
Twitter’s safety chief says it needs to ‘invest more in identity verification’
Twitter’s safety chief says the company has more to do for verification than paying $8 per month for Twitter Blue. The last week has been a bit of a ride for Twitter Blue, which has been going through many changes. Elon Musk, who acquired the company almost two weeks ago, has pitched the idea that Twitter Blue will increase in price from $4 per month to $8 per month. What are you getting for that extra four bucks? The now infamous blue checkmark.
