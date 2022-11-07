Read full article on original website
Measure One Committee Chairman: "Thank you" for supporting us
(Bismarck, ND) -- A major sponsor of North Dakota's Measure One spoke on their victory following its passing during the General Election. Jared Hendrix is the chairman of the North Dakota for Term Limits Committee. He joined WDAY Midday to speak on the passage of their measure this election cycle, and explained why voters shared more support for the measure than officials in Bismarck.
Voter turnout up slightly for North Dakota, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- The polls were busy both in Moorhead and Fargo for election night, and that held true across both Minnesota and North Dakota as well. North Dakota approached nearly half of registered voter turnout this election cycle. The Secretary of State's office shows that about 42.8% of registered voters in the state cast a ballot during the midterms. That equates to about 242,000 voters. The eligible voters in the state sits at around 565,000.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says state in "good shape" for election security
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says the state is in "good shape" when it comes to election security. "We have an excellent record, and we have steps in our process before, during and after elections which really guarantee trustworthy ness and those have served us really, really well," said Simon.
Walz reelected in Minnesota; North Dakota reelects incumbents to Senate, House
REGION -- The 2022 election saw its fair share of ups and downs, with several incumbents winning their reelection bids -- and North Dakota's statewide measures splitting. In Minnesota, an incumbent Governor retains his seat, while other officeholders retain theirs. In North Dakota:. With more than 90 percent of the...
North Dakota Attorney General's Office launches new missing persons database
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Attorney General's Office is launching a statewide missing persons database. The database provides detailed information to law enforcement and concerned citizens about people who have been reported missing in the state. The database includes advanced features allowing users to search for specific missing people...
North Dakota ranked fourth most charitable state
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota nice is taking a whole new meaning, courtesy of WalletHub. The Personal Finance website has come out with a list of the most charitable states for 2023, and The Peace Garden State ranks near the top. North Dakota came in fourth best for being charitable...
North Dakota Syphilis cases on the rise
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota syphilis cases are on the rise. The state Department of Health and Human Services says around 100 cases have been reported, up ten-percent from 2021. The first sign of syphilis is a small sore, called a chancre. The sore appears at the spot where the...
OSHA opens investigation into several North Dakota Dollar General stores
(Fargo, ND) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating safety issues at several Dollar General stores. Investigations are underway at stores in Casselton, Tioga, and Garrison. No violations have been listed so far, but the cases remain open. OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation.
Severe Drought spreading in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Severe drought is spreading in North Dakota. The U.S. Drought Monitor says the entire southeastern quadrant of the state is in a severe drought. The measure also applies to the western fifth of North Dakota, affecting a total of 40-percent of the state. The U.S. Drought Monitor...
Small North Dakota City Named The Ugliest In The Entire State
A website has named the city in each state that needs a makeover.
AAA publishes winter driving safety tips with first major snowfall on the horizon
(Fargo, ND) -- AAA North Dakota is reminding drivers to prepare for winter conditions on state roadways with snowy conditions on the horizon. In a press release sent to WDAY Radio, AAA says the first snowfall often catches drivers off guard. The motor club federation issued multiple reminders and safety tips for winter driving.
11-09-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2
33:29 - Michael Howe - North Dakota’s next Secretary of State.
11-07-22 The Chris Berg Show
Today's guest host is Flag Family Media President Steve Hallstrom. Cass County State's Attorney candidate Kim Hegvik and Minnesota Governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen join the show. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in...
