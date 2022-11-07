This Malden boy’s season did not end how Malden expected to, but they were able to have two good games to end their season with one tie and one win. The Golden Tornados competed against Lynn Classical at home in their penultimate game of the season, which ended in a 1-1 draw in which both teams scored in the last ten minutes of the game with midfielder Felipe Domiciano scoring to even it up with only a few minutes left.

MALDEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO