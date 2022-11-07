ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
maldenblueandgold.com

Malden High Yearbooks Launch for Pre-Sale

Yearbooks for the Senior Class of 2023 are still available for pre-order! Students interested in purchasing one can still be preordered through The Maldonian Yearbook ‘23 Google Classroom with the website link: https://bit.ly/MHSYearbook2023, or can see Mr. Valente in room B231 if they would like to pay with a check or cash.
MALDEN, MA
maldenblueandgold.com

Boys Soccer Ends on a High Note With One Tie and One Win

This Malden boy’s season did not end how Malden expected to, but they were able to have two good games to end their season with one tie and one win. The Golden Tornados competed against Lynn Classical at home in their penultimate game of the season, which ended in a 1-1 draw in which both teams scored in the last ten minutes of the game with midfielder Felipe Domiciano scoring to even it up with only a few minutes left.
MALDEN, MA
maldenblueandgold.com

Malden High Girls Volleyball Team Battles Lexington in State Tournament

Daniel O'Toole also contributed to this article. All photos by Nathan Dean. After an excellent year, the Malden Girls Volleyball team traveled to Lexington to take on the Minutemen in the preliminary round of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Division One State Tournament. After a 15-5 regular season, which included a 9-5 record in the Greater Boston League (GBL), the Golden Tornados earned the 34th and final spot which gave them a matchup against 31st-seeded Lexington.
MALDEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy