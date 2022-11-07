518 Donuts celebrates new location with grand opening

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — 518 Donuts a local donut shop is celebrating the grand opening of its Troy location on November 12. This is the second location for 518 Donuts.

518 Donuts will be offering grand opening weekend specials and raffles. The Troy shop is located at 501 Broadway in Troy.

Specials

Friday, November 11: $5 off a dozen donuts, $3 off a sandwich box

Saturday, November 12: Buy a sandwich box and get the second one half off. Buy one donut get one free (excludes full dozens)

Sunday, November 13: Buy one breakfast sandwich get one free. Buy a half dozen donuts get a free coffee.

Raffles

Buy a Dozen Donuts and enter to win a free dozen donuts once a month, for a year.

Buy a sandwich box and enter to win a free box once a month for a yea

