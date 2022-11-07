ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso City Rep. district 6 seat headed for a runoff

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's district 6 representative will now be decided in a runoff election. The results were Claudia Lizette Rodriguez with 43% and a total of 5,977 votes. Art Fierro finished with 32% of the votes and 4,485 votes. Incumbent Lizette Rodriguez was looking for a second term while she faced Christian Botello, The post El Paso City Rep. district 6 seat headed for a runoff appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
fox7austin.com

Beto O'Rourke's future uncertain after election loss to Greg Abbott

EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke came up short in the Texas governor race, despite wins in Travis and Hays Counties. It was the third high-profile loss for O'Rourke who was making his third run for office in four years. He narrowly lost the U.S. Senate race in 2018 to Ted Cruz, and withdrew from the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.
TEXAS STATE
elpasomatters.org

Samaniego, Coronado win their El Paso County races

Democrats Ricardo Samaniego and Sergio Coronado won their races for El Paso County judge and County Commissioners Court Precinct 4, respectively, Tuesday night. Samaniego, the 73-year-old first-term incumbent, won with 68% of the vote against independent Guadalupe Giner, in the countywide race. Coronado, attorney and president of the Canutillo Independent...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

El Paso County Commissioners race Precinct 4 candidates

EL PASO, Texas -- The winner of the El Paso County Commissioners Race for Precinct 4 Tuesday will replace current Commissioner Carl Robinson. Candidates are Republican Blanca Trout and Democrat Sergio Coronado. Both candidates currently serve on the Canutillo Independent School District's board. Trout, a Ciudad Juárez native, was elected...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 Live Election Blog, 10:18 p.m.

10:17 p.m.: ABC News is projecting incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) as the winner in the race for New Mexico Governor. 9:35 p.m.: In the race for El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 4, Sergio Coronado (D) is the projected winner, with 57.53% of the vote. Challenger Blanca Trought (R) has 42.65% of the vote.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 Election Blog results on kvia.com

ABC News projects Democrat John Fetterman wins the Pennsylvania Senate race, beating Dr. Mehmet Oz. El Paso Proposition A ($255,730,900 of bonds for school facilities, purchase of land) appears headed for passage, with 61.10% voting in favor. 10:17 p.m.: ABC News is projecting incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) as the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dona Ana County sheriff incumbent takes lead over Republican challenger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dona Ana County race for sheriff is turning into incumbent Kim Stewart’s favor as she takes the lead over Republican challenger Byron Hollister. Stewart spoke to KTSM late Tuesday night saying she will continue her efforts in the new term as sheriff. “The government is a pretty big lift and […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error

UPDATE: Sam Infante has informed ABC-7 that he was handed a provisional ballot and was able to vote. He added that he was informed by the County Clerk's office that the other vote should be removed in a couple of days. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man told ABC-7 that someone else The post Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Election officials combating voter intimidation

EL PASO, Texas - As you head to the polls for Election Day tomorrow you want to feel safe and not intimidated.  Voter intimidation refers to intimidating or threatening another person to interfere with their right to vote for the candidate of their choice. Voter intimidation is a federal crime punishable by a fine, and The post Election officials combating voter intimidation appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
elpasomatters.org

Canutillo school voters reject major bond issue, select 3 trustees

The Canutillo Independent School District’s $264.1 million bond issue was defeated soundly Tuesday, after voters said no to a similar bond proposal last fall. More than 60% of voters opposed the bond’s two propositions, according to unofficial returns. Proposition A would have funded campus renovations and expansions, including...
KTSM

El Pasoans mull future of springing forward and falling back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Daylight Saving Time has ended around the vast majority of the United States as households turned their clocks back one hour Sunday night. However, due to a new bill pending in Congress, this twice-a-year ritual soon might become a thing of the past. Many states across the nation have decided […]
EL PASO, TX

