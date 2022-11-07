Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso City Rep. district 6 seat headed for a runoff
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's district 6 representative will now be decided in a runoff election. The results were Claudia Lizette Rodriguez with 43% and a total of 5,977 votes. Art Fierro finished with 32% of the votes and 4,485 votes. Incumbent Lizette Rodriguez was looking for a second term while she faced Christian Botello, The post El Paso City Rep. district 6 seat headed for a runoff appeared first on KVIA.
fox7austin.com
Beto O'Rourke's future uncertain after election loss to Greg Abbott
EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke came up short in the Texas governor race, despite wins in Travis and Hays Counties. It was the third high-profile loss for O'Rourke who was making his third run for office in four years. He narrowly lost the U.S. Senate race in 2018 to Ted Cruz, and withdrew from the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.
elpasomatters.org
Samaniego, Coronado win their El Paso County races
Democrats Ricardo Samaniego and Sergio Coronado won their races for El Paso County judge and County Commissioners Court Precinct 4, respectively, Tuesday night. Samaniego, the 73-year-old first-term incumbent, won with 68% of the vote against independent Guadalupe Giner, in the countywide race. Coronado, attorney and president of the Canutillo Independent...
KVIA
El Paso County Commissioners race Precinct 4 candidates
EL PASO, Texas -- The winner of the El Paso County Commissioners Race for Precinct 4 Tuesday will replace current Commissioner Carl Robinson. Candidates are Republican Blanca Trout and Democrat Sergio Coronado. Both candidates currently serve on the Canutillo Independent School District's board. Trout, a Ciudad Juárez native, was elected...
KVIA
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke loses race to Governor Greg Abbott, ends election day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor of Texas Beto O'Rourke will end his Election Day in El Paso Tuesday. The O'Rourke campaign will be hosting an Election Night watch party at 6:30 p.m. at the Epic Railyard Event Center in south-central. O'Rourke also visited several polling sites throughout...
KVIA
ABC-7 Live Election Blog, 10:18 p.m.
10:17 p.m.: ABC News is projecting incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) as the winner in the race for New Mexico Governor. 9:35 p.m.: In the race for El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 4, Sergio Coronado (D) is the projected winner, with 57.53% of the vote. Challenger Blanca Trought (R) has 42.65% of the vote.
KVIA
ABC-7 Election Blog results on kvia.com
ABC News projects Democrat John Fetterman wins the Pennsylvania Senate race, beating Dr. Mehmet Oz. El Paso Proposition A ($255,730,900 of bonds for school facilities, purchase of land) appears headed for passage, with 61.10% voting in favor. 10:17 p.m.: ABC News is projecting incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) as the...
KVIA
Gabe Vasquez claims victory in NM Dist. 2 race against incumbent Congresswoman Yvette Herrell
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Former Las Cruces city council Gabe Vasquez is claiming victory Wednesday after squeaking a slim lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. The razor-tight race had each candidate with 50% of the vote. Vasquez, a democrat, had 1,224 votes more than...
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
Dona Ana County sheriff incumbent takes lead over Republican challenger
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dona Ana County race for sheriff is turning into incumbent Kim Stewart’s favor as she takes the lead over Republican challenger Byron Hollister. Stewart spoke to KTSM late Tuesday night saying she will continue her efforts in the new term as sheriff. “The government is a pretty big lift and […]
elpasomatters.org
Election results: How El Pasoans voted in the November 2022 midterms
The 2022 midterm election drew about 165,000 voters in El Paso County, about a third of registered voters. Here’s what they decided.
KVIA
Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
Incumbent Salcido still leading big in D5, Rodriguez leads but below 50% in D6
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Incumbent Isabel Salcido continues to hold a big lead in City Council District 5. Salcido has 6,016 votes or 65.12 percent after updated results were released at 11:30 p.m. Richard Genera has 1,687 votes or 18.26 percent and Felix J. Munoz has 1,535 or 16.62 percent. District 5 represents the […]
Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error
UPDATE: Sam Infante has informed ABC-7 that he was handed a provisional ballot and was able to vote. He added that he was informed by the County Clerk's office that the other vote should be removed in a couple of days. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man told ABC-7 that someone else The post Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: Will the El Paso County Coliseum survive to its centennial?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. Through all the years it's been a part of our local landscape, the Coliseum has chronicled the Borderland's cultural history. But that role is now threatened by a potential expansion nearby. Tony Rodriguez...
Election officials combating voter intimidation
EL PASO, Texas - As you head to the polls for Election Day tomorrow you want to feel safe and not intimidated. Voter intimidation refers to intimidating or threatening another person to interfere with their right to vote for the candidate of their choice. Voter intimidation is a federal crime punishable by a fine, and The post Election officials combating voter intimidation appeared first on KVIA.
newsfromthestates.com
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
elpasomatters.org
Canutillo school voters reject major bond issue, select 3 trustees
The Canutillo Independent School District’s $264.1 million bond issue was defeated soundly Tuesday, after voters said no to a similar bond proposal last fall. More than 60% of voters opposed the bond’s two propositions, according to unofficial returns. Proposition A would have funded campus renovations and expansions, including...
El Pasoans mull future of springing forward and falling back
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Daylight Saving Time has ended around the vast majority of the United States as households turned their clocks back one hour Sunday night. However, due to a new bill pending in Congress, this twice-a-year ritual soon might become a thing of the past. Many states across the nation have decided […]
The 4 Closest Casinos To West Texas? Have You Hit One Up?
Ready for a SLOTS road trip? Time to hit up a casino? And, if you are up for a full-fledged Casino, here are the four closest to the Permian Basin area. A road trip to a Casino may be what you're looking for!. #1 • ZIA PARK CASINO & RACETRACK...
