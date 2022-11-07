WASHINGTON D.C. — Bad has become worse in the unfolding situation in Boston. On Tuesday, the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) absolutely slammed Mitchell Miller’s agent Eustace King and the Boston Bruins. Also in the Daily, there could be sweeping on-ice changes for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they visit the Washington Capitals Wednesday night. The Calgary Flames have lost six in a row. Ryan Reynolds admitted he is indeed trying to become a part owner of the Ottawa Senators, NHL trade talk around two Canadian teams, and the Vegas Golden Knights have now won eight straight.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO