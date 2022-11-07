Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Finally Win; Bruins Sad Saga Continues
Throwing a curveball at you. Dan Kingerski is traveling, so you get the substitute teacher today. Keeping the name of the feature, though, since Dan has practically taken out a patent on it. He and Dave Molinari were on site as the Pittsburgh Penguins broke their seven-game slide with a win in Washington. Florida celebrated a big night for one of the Staal brothers. There was another chapter, this one heart-wrenching, in the Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins mess.
It’s Over! Penguins Finally End Their Slump, 4-1
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins knew that Washington’s lineup has been diluted by injuries, that the Capitals were missing some of their most prominent players. It’s safe to assume the Penguins didn’t spend a whole lot of time worrying about Washington’s problems, though, since they had more than a few of their own.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins PK Miscomms, Rutherford Rips Canucks
Batten down the hatches and damn the torpedoes. The hockey world moved on Monday, and the aftershocks are not over. The Boston Bruins admitted their mistake, and president Cam Neely fell on his sword. Our Jimmy Murphy asked THE question of the press conference. Jim Rutherford blasted his Vancouver Canucks and said changes are coming. Get ready for big moves on the NHL trade market. And in actual on-ice conversation, the Pittsburgh Penguins PK suffers from several issues, including a lack of communication.
Dan’s Daily: Sweeping Penguins Changes, Diversity Alliance Slams Bruins & Agent
WASHINGTON D.C. — Bad has become worse in the unfolding situation in Boston. On Tuesday, the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) absolutely slammed Mitchell Miller’s agent Eustace King and the Boston Bruins. Also in the Daily, there could be sweeping on-ice changes for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they visit the Washington Capitals Wednesday night. The Calgary Flames have lost six in a row. Ryan Reynolds admitted he is indeed trying to become a part owner of the Ottawa Senators, NHL trade talk around two Canadian teams, and the Vegas Golden Knights have now won eight straight.
Penguins Practice: Sullivan Shuffles Defense Pairs, Lines
The Pittsburgh Penguins rolled out some new forward lines and defensive pairings Tuesday at practice. While the top two lines remained the same, which is no shock, the bottom lines were shuffled. The team had enough players to have five lines. Jeff Carter, who has been out because of an...
Penguins Locker Room: Carter Plays Defense, Sullivan Has Jokes
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Breaking a seven-game winless streak can feel like a long winning streak. Those shots that before clanged off the post or just missed suddenly find the net. Frustration becomes energy; that extra step is the difference between winning and losing. The Pittsburgh Penguins felt the rush of a much-needed win on Wednesday.
DeSmith Gets Surprise Start Against Capitals; Carter a Maybe
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping that their backup goaltender can help them to escape a 0-6-1 slide. Mike Sullivan said after an optional game-day skate that Casey DeSmith will be in goal when they face Washington tonight ay 7:38 at Capital One Arena. Sullivan declined to...
Penguins ‘Exploring Options’: Pettersson, Kapanen Headline Shakeup
With losses come changes. The losses for the Pittsburgh Penguins stretch considerably back into last month, so the abundant changes in personnel deployment Tuesday were pretty much due. “We’re trying to find some combinations that we think will work for us, and so we’re exploring different options,” Penguins coach Mike...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, November 8 with former hockey player Josh Unice
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, November 8 as Ian Cameron previews and analyzes the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS. $50!. Get a free...
Monday Night Football Betting Tips, Ravens vs. Saints;
The Baltimore Ravens are a little dinged up, but the swift Lamar Jackson is calling the signals. Also, every Pittsburgh fan remembers Andy Dalton, he’ll oppose Jackson for the New Orleans Saints. Dalton was prolific, but there are reasons why Joe Burrows took over in Cincy. The Monday Night Football NFL betting tips are helped with the DraftKings promo is paying a cool $200 with a $5 Moneyline flop.
Recently retired P.K. Subban joining ESPN as hockey analyst
P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will handle some games during the season. “I’ve...
Report: Pirates do not have plans to trade All-Star OF Bryan Reynolds
Bryan Reynolds was the Pittsburgh Pirates’ best player last season, which means he has attracted plenty of trade interest from other teams. But the Pirates do not have plans to deal him, according to one reporter. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday that the Pirates want to keep...
