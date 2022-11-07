Read full article on original website
WKTV
Unofficial results show Finegan elected new Oneida County clerk
Whitestown Town Clerk Mary Finegan will likely become the Oneida County clerk following Tuesday’s election according to unofficial results from the county Board of Elections. As of Wednesday morning, Finegan, a Republican, led Democrat Merima Smajic-Oren with nearly 60% of the vote. Absentee ballots are still being reported so...
WKTV
Oneida County election results delayed due to 'technical issue'
More than two hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Oneida County still hadn’t reported any results from Election Day voting, and officials say it’s due to a technical issue. Around 11:30 p.m., the Oneida Board of Election Commissioners released the following joint statement regarding the delay:. “The unofficial...
mylittlefalls.com
Unofficial election results posted – Herkimer County
Photo by Dave Warner – Elise Stefanik addresses a crowd at her victory celebration on Tuesday night. The Herkimer County Board of Elections has posted the unofficial results of yesterday’s election. Early voting in New York saw more than 1.1 million people come out over nine days, including...
cnyhomepage.com
2022 Local Election Results
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – View all the results of the November 8th, 2022 election as they come in on our official Election HQ page by clicking the image or following the link below. Your Local Election HQ Page Here.
Electronic Poll Books – ‘New Normal’ in Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – To make the voting process more efficient, the Oneida County Board of Legislators approved the purchase of electronic poll books and on-demand printers from KNOWiNK, which will be used on election day this year. Electronic poll books have been used in Oneida County since the introduction of early voting in […]
wrvo.org
Williams declares victory in 22nd Congressional District race
Republican Brandon Williams declared victory over Democrat Francis Conole early Wednesday in the race for central New York's 22nd Congressional District. Williams spoke to a crowd of about 50 supporters just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, saying he was told he had enough votes to win. "The indication we have is...
cnyhomepage.com
Tague declares victory in 102nd Assembly District
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Assemblyman Chris Tague has declared victory in the 102nd Assembly District. Tague will represent Green and Schoharie Counties and parts of Albany, Otsego, Delaware, and Ulster Counties for another two years. “I am incredibly grateful to have been re-elected to represent the 102nd Assembly District,”...
wamc.org
Incumbent Democrat Steck faces challenge from Republican Velella in New York’s new 110th Assembly district
Incumbent New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck is being challenged in the 110th district by Alexandra Velella in Tuesday’s election. The race for the newly drawn 110th district is expected to be close. The district includes the Albany County town of Colonie, parts of Guilderland and the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna as well as a portion of the City of Schenectady. Although Democrats outnumber Republicans by about two to one, Steck says he isn't taking votes for granted.
cnyhomepage.com
Impact of Oneida County BTA protest
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, October 12th, members of the Oneida County BOCES Teachers’ Association (BTA), and their supporters picketed outside the BOCES Cooperative Board Meeting, expressing their frustrations with contract negotiations after teachers worked two years without one. “This is part of the process of...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Teachers’ Association fighting for contract
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Teachers in the Utica City School District are currently on year 2 without their contract, and that’s why the Utica Teachers Association (UTA) is urging the district to continue mediation and come to a conclusion. “We have been negotiating steadily we thought things were...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County eliminates written exam
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – For all those who thought Friday, November 4th was the last day to take the Civil Service Exam to become a Corrections Officer, well, think again. Last Friday it was announced that Oneida County, along with 12 others, has been approved for a pilot...
Oneida County Executive responds to Hochul’s comment on SUNY Poly
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting. While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not unexpected – we want to know – what […]
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Proud App launches, encouraging the community to shop local
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica has launched its Utica Proud App in collaboration with Colu technologies which is encouraging the community to shop local. Once you’ve linked your card, the app will instantly drop 10 halfmoons into your account, which is equivalent to $10. Then you can start spending and earning halfmoons.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief
BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
Herkimer PD look to ID teens after Walmart incident
The Herkimer police department is looking to identify two teens after an incident on October 29. Police report the teens were involved in smashing milk on the floor of a Walmart.
Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location
A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
NYS Troopers look for suspects using stolen credit cards in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Troopers at Margaretville are seeking assistance from the public after months of no leads on suspects who stole credit cards and used them at a Walmart in Oneonta. On January 30, a victim reported their vehicles window was smashed while parked at Robinson Terrace in Stamford. Troopers learned […]
Despondent Hunter Goes Missing! Found and Rescued from NY Fire!
Halloween is a night for fright and fantasy but this Halloween things turned genuinely scary for more than one New York family. What started out as a hunting trip ended up as a search and rescue mission but not before a house burned to the ground. Before we get into...
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
WKTV
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
