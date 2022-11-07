ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Will the heavy rain impact Tuesday’s election night results in Santa Maria?

By Christina Rodriguez
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Central Coast is predicted to see heavy rain on Tuesday midterm election day, but how will the weather impact in-person voters on election night?

Some local voters say they prefer to vote in person while others have already taken advantage of mail-in voting.

Rain began Monday morning and is said to continue until Tuesday night.

Voters who cannot go out in the rain can still vote by personally delivered ballots that must be delivered by the close of polls on November 8, 2022.

Mailed-in ballots must be postmarked on or before November 8, 2022, and received by the county elections office no later than November 15, 2022.

For more on the rainy election week, stay tuned on your News Channel 3-12.

