Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Residents displaced by fire in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt, but residents of two apartments have been displaced by a fire in northwest Roanoke. One apartment in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street caught fire shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority. A nearby unit sustained damage.
WSET
The Satanic Temple to host family movie night at Jefferson Forest HS Auditorium
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A group called The Satanic Temple is planning to host an event for families at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County. The Satanic Temple is hosting what they're calling a Family Movie Night at the high school in February. "Shock, at the fact...
wfxrtv.com
Person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a motorcycle crash, where a patient had to be life-flighted to the hospital. Firefighters say the crash took place near Turkey Foot Road on Wednesday Nov. 9, where they found the motorcycle in the woods....
pmg-va.com
The Donnie Ray McKinney Sr Cruise-In Car Show
Bedford Moose Lodge #1897 hosted its fourth annual charity Cruise-in Car Show on Saturday, August 27, 2022, with all proceeds going to the National D-Day Memorial in memory of one of the Lodge’s outstanding members, Donnie Ray McKinney Sr. The event hereafter will be “The Donnie Ray McKinney Sr Cruise-In Car Show”.
WSET
Vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road: Firefighters
CONCORD Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road. Everyone was reported to be out of the vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment, according to firefighters. Units arrived on the scene and advised there was a...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke County names new police chief
Roanoke County has announced the appointment of Michael Poindexter as the next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023. Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the Chief of Police position. Poindexter received the approval of an interview committee led by the County Administrator. “Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership, and growth within the department were impressive. We are confident he will provide a smooth transition into the important role and fulfill the duties well,” said County Administrator Richard Caywood.
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; Firefighters
The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; …. The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Pilot St NW Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 1:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns, dumps plywood on road in Concord; VSP
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are reporting Village Highway in Concord is closed due to a tractor trailer that overturned and dumped plywood. Troopers say the road has been closed since 2 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 9 and Environmental Services were called to clean up a diesel spill. VSP says there were two people in the truck when it overturned, one is reported to have slight injuries but neither had to be transported to the hospital.
wfxrtv.com
Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Get puppy kisses from Rose
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 8, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought the beautiful Rose to “Good...
WSET
Application submitted for hotel at site of historic former Jones Memorial Library
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An application has been submitted to the Lynchburg Planning Commission for a hotel in the historic Rivermont District. The proposal is tentatively set to be voted on by the Planning Commission on December 14, pending the submission of all required materials. The proposal reads for...
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County's local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
wfirnews.com
Update: suspect arrested following Salem vehicle pursuit
Update: Griffin Newman, 25, was arrested Tuesday night in Salem at 8:11 p.m. without incident. He is currently being held without bond. Newman is charged with Shooting within the City limits, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Eluding Police and Reckless Driving. On Monday night, he led police on a pursuit that resulted in two police vehicles being damaged and three officers suffering minor injuries.
WSLS
Two hospitalized after crash in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Bedford early Saturday, according to the Bedford Fire Department. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 4:12 a.m. to the 1800 Block of Forbes Mill Road for the report of a single-vehicle accident with injuries. Prior to arrival, firefighters...
WSET
BEDFORD SCAM ALERT: Callers claim to be with sheriff's office collecting debts
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Bedford County and get a call from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office or other local government trying to collect a debt, you're being scammed. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn citizens of a common scam going...
WBTM
Update: Missing Henry County Woman Found Safe
A missing Henry County woman has been found safe. Nydia Dee Wilson traveled to another county and did not notify her family. Her family has been notified of her current location. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking information on her whereabouts. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would...
WDBJ7.com
Woman taken to hospital after Lynchburg shooting along Grove Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say a woman was shot and taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries Monday night. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Grove Street for reports of shots fired and found the woman. Two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle were...
WDBJ7.com
Man wanted for Salem shooting incident, chase arrested
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who was wanted for a shooting incident and chase in Salem Monday night was arrested Tuesday night, according to the City of Salem. 25-year-old Griffin Newman was arrested without incident in Salem and is being held without bond, according to police. Newman is charged...
WDBJ7.com
Troutville man identified as victim of Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville man has been identified as the man who died in a crash Friday. River Scott Lawson, 25, died at the scene of the crash November 4 at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, half a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. Virginia...
