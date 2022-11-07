ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

abcnews4.com

Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
fox5atlanta.com

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Georgia

Two lucky Georgians each won $1 million from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The Georgia Lottery announced tickets purchased in Brunswick and on galottery.com came with million-dollar prizes. There were eight $50,000 winners: one each in Athens, Bremen, Hull, Lawrenceville, Macon and Marietta as well as two in Savannah. The Powerball...
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State

Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
BLUFFTON, SC
wgac.com

Georgia and South Carolina Could Feel Effects of Tropical Storm Nicole

Dozens of people were evacuated this morning from some areas in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole was approaching. It’s the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, devastated the area in 2019. Residents in Florida are bracing for the storm, which is expected to arrive there sometime tonight. In fact, residents in at least three Florida counties have been ordered to evacuate from mobile homes, low-lying areas and barrier islands. Many school districts have cancelled classes for today and tomorrow.
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Automotive Addicts

20TH Anniversary Hilton Head Island Concours D’ Elegance Basks in Shiny Glory

The 20th anniversary of the Hilton Head Island Concours D’ Elegance kicked off with beautiful weather this year making up for last year’s cold and nearly rained-out venue. For the 2022 show, the field was vast featuring hundreds of collector vehicles from around the country presented at the unique and exclusive motoring festival on the beautiful island of Hilton Head, SC.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Savannah's Joseph Tribble Park to close for lake repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Joseph Tribble Park in Savannah will close for lake repairs on Monday, November 14. The city expects the park to be closed for about six months. Construction crews are repairing the park’s lake to fix a breach that caused the water to drain out of the lake. The repair project includes constructing a 12-feet-wide clay wall along the backside of the lake, filling all voids under the breached area, and replacing the walking trail adjacent to the wall's construction.
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Colleton County School District announces schedule change ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County School District (CCSD) has amended its schedule Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to impact the Lowcountry. Students will have a half-day on Thursday and all after school activities will be cancelled. On Friday, students will have an e-learning...
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
BEAUFORT, SC
WBTW News13

Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Victorian Farmhouse, Screven County

This Queen Anne landmark is in a state of restoration. but is still a nice rural example of the form.
WSAV News 3

Savannah Santa Train returns in December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
SAVANNAH, GA

