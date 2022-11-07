Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
abcnews4.com
Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
fox5atlanta.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Georgia
Two lucky Georgians each won $1 million from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The Georgia Lottery announced tickets purchased in Brunswick and on galottery.com came with million-dollar prizes. There were eight $50,000 winners: one each in Athens, Bremen, Hull, Lawrenceville, Macon and Marietta as well as two in Savannah. The Powerball...
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State
Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
WJCL
What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?
Below is a list of events that have been delayed, canceled or rescheduled in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your event's plans? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Thursday:. Fort Pulaski...
WTGS
List: which schools in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry are closing ahead of Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tropical Storm Nicole is gearing up to make landfall in Florida soon, and the current path is tracking toward parts of Georgia and the Coastal Empire. Beaufort and Liberty County schools will close on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Former owner of Savannah pizza restaurant accused of withholding payroll taxes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The former owner of Savannah’s Mellow Mushroom pizza franchise faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. Melissa Johnson was charged via an Information with Failure to Account for and Pay Over Employment Taxes, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Johnson […]
wgac.com
Georgia and South Carolina Could Feel Effects of Tropical Storm Nicole
Dozens of people were evacuated this morning from some areas in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole was approaching. It’s the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, devastated the area in 2019. Residents in Florida are bracing for the storm, which is expected to arrive there sometime tonight. In fact, residents in at least three Florida counties have been ordered to evacuate from mobile homes, low-lying areas and barrier islands. Many school districts have cancelled classes for today and tomorrow.
2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
Automotive Addicts
20TH Anniversary Hilton Head Island Concours D’ Elegance Basks in Shiny Glory
The 20th anniversary of the Hilton Head Island Concours D’ Elegance kicked off with beautiful weather this year making up for last year’s cold and nearly rained-out venue. For the 2022 show, the field was vast featuring hundreds of collector vehicles from around the country presented at the unique and exclusive motoring festival on the beautiful island of Hilton Head, SC.
City of Savannah adjusts sanitation services ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH (Nov. 9) – The City of Savannah is making some adjustments to services due to the Veterans Day holiday and possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials say that as long as weather permits, services will be completed as normal during daytime hours on Thursday, but nighttime street cleaning that typically occurs on […]
WJCL
Savannah's Joseph Tribble Park to close for lake repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Joseph Tribble Park in Savannah will close for lake repairs on Monday, November 14. The city expects the park to be closed for about six months. Construction crews are repairing the park’s lake to fix a breach that caused the water to drain out of the lake. The repair project includes constructing a 12-feet-wide clay wall along the backside of the lake, filling all voids under the breached area, and replacing the walking trail adjacent to the wall's construction.
counton2.com
Colleton County School District announces schedule change ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County School District (CCSD) has amended its schedule Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to impact the Lowcountry. Students will have a half-day on Thursday and all after school activities will be cancelled. On Friday, students will have an e-learning...
WLTX.com
Tropical Storm Warnings issued along the South Carolina coast ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
wtoc.com
Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Beaufort County School District will have an eLearning and remote work day on Thursday. District buildings will be closed. Friday is a...
Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Victorian Farmhouse, Screven County
This Queen Anne landmark is in a state of restoration. but is still a nice rural example of the form.
Savannah Santa Train returns in December
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
Comments / 2