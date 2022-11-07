Read full article on original website
If you thought mail delivery was already a problem, it may become even more of a concern come next year.
Michigan is telling its residents that they have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID or an Enhanced ID (which is also a REAL ID) driver's license or similar document in order to fly commercially in the U.S. They will also need this to enter a federal facility to comply with U.S. Federal law.
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – U.S. Rep Tim Walberg will keep his seat in U.S. Congress. Walberg, R-Tipton, has been declared the winner in District 5 over Democrat Bart Goldberg, Libertarian Norman Peterson and Ezra Scott of the U.S. Taxpayer Party in the Nov. 8 general election. So far, Walberg...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — U.S. House Rep. John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, will continue to represent Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Associated Press determined the Midland Republican defeated Democrat Jerry Hilliard at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, less than four hours after polls closed during the general election and with a little more than 50% of votes counted statewide.
Updated, 10:47 a.m., 11/9/22 In a night that was supposed to be a Democratic bloodbath, the party ended up winning three out of the four hotly contested congressional seats in Michigan with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing), U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) and attorney Hillary Scholten notching victories. Republican John James is in the lead […] The post Updated: Dems win 3 out of 4 key congressional races in Michigan, party control is unclear appeared first on Michigan Advance.
