Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Easy fall dinner recipe for apple sausage stuffed butternut squash
Apple sausage stuffed butternut squash recipe from Lisa Bryan of Downshiftology.
Allrecipes.com
Skillet Zucchini and Squash
Heat butter and olive oil together in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion once butter is bubbly; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper and cook for 1 minute. Stir in yellow squash and zucchini slices. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for about 3 minutes.
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pork Tenderloin and Sausage Flatbread
12 oz. pork tenderloin (about 3/4 of one tenderloin) 7 oz. sweet Italian sausage (two links) 16 oz. pizza dough (prepared) 1/2 C. Parmesan cheese (shaved) 1/4 C. red onion (thinly sliced) 12 pitted kalamata olives (halved) 2 T. fresh basil (chopped) Heat oven to 425°. Arrange pork tenderloin on...
WGNtv.com
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
Easy Sautéed Beet Greens Recipe
We'll admit it: Beets are not a highly popular vegetable, but we think they should be. While eating beets can turn your urine red or have an overtly "earthy" taste, we're in the camp of looking on the bright side when it comes to beets. Not only are the beets themselves tasty, but you can get creative and cook up their greens, too.
Bucatini with vegetable bolognese, gnochetti with sausage, ribbon pasta with chicken livers: Phil Howard’s recipes for winter pasta
Gnocchetti with sausage, white wine, chilli, fennel and garlic. A wonderful, heartwarming bowl of pasta with comfort and familiarity coming from the sausage and just enough zing from the chilli and white wine to lift it. Prep. 15 min. Cook. 1 hr 20 min. Serves 4-6 as a main or...
Epicurious
Buttered Green Beans
This fantastically simple side dish comes from Gourmet's 1973 Thanksgiving menu. The quick stovetop preparation of boiling, shocking, and then coating the green beans in warm butter and parsley will save oven space while your turkey and stuffing are working their magic. This dish will go beautifully with just about any casseroles and Thanksgiving sides you decide to serve.
Healthy Recipe: Cucumber, Yogurt & Wheat Berry Soup
The light, creamy texture of this Cucumber, Yogurt & Wheat Berry Soup combined with its chewy wheat berries is irresistible. And that little bite of lemon and mint? Delicious. Boil the wheat berries until tender and chewy, about 30 minutes if presoaked, or 50 minutes if not. Drain and set aside to cool.
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's fall farro salad
Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make fall farro salad.
12tomatoes.com
Cheesy Broccoli Rice Pie
This tasty pie is new favorite. Like a lot of kids one of my favorite ways to eat broccoli growing up was cheesy broccoli rice. It’s a simple, but very satisfying combination. If you ever wanted this dish as the main attraction at dinner then look no further than this cheesy broccoli rice pie.
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
Skillet Mushroom Chicken Recipe
Chicken is usually the main component in many budget-friendly meals, and in this day and age, it's important to pinch those pennies wherever you can. One way to save a few bucks is to switch from expensive chicken breasts to cheaper thighs. We couldn't pinpoint why thighs typically cost less than breasts, but there's no shortage of conspiracy theories as to why on the internet.
Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells: a fun twist from a classic sandwich
These Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells are a fun twist based off the classic sandwich that are so quick and easy to make. Kids especially love them, and another plus is that this a meal that they can help make in the kitchen without making a huge mess.
Keto bread made with cauliflower! Paleo, low-carb and no grain recipe
Keto and craving bread? This no-grain recipe made with cauliflower will satisfy you. It takes about an hour to bake and has to cool before it's sliced
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
12tomatoes.com
Spicy Feta and Bacon Pasta Bake
An aromatic and hearty cherry tomato based pasta filled with homestyle flavors!. A simple feta pasta became the darling of social media for its tasty but quick to produce recipe. It became so popular that the viral dish created a feta shortage in the US! It’s a tremendous recipe in its own right, but by adding a few much-loved ingredients and ramping up the flavor base with popular pantry herbs and spices, you can take feta pasta to a new level. It’s a classic bake made with flair and innovation that you’ll want to eat again and again!
therecipecritic.com
Mushroom Sauce
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This 15-minute creamy mushroom sauce is so easy to make and packed with rich, savory flavor! You’re going to love it over pasta and meat dishes!. Homemade sauce is...
Cajun shrimp and corn soup, a fall favorite
Now that we are officially in Fall and some cooler, sweater weather is approaching, it is also soup season. This Cajun shrimp and corn soup is a flavorful soup that tastes like something you have spent all day in the kitchen making but actually takes less than one hour from stove top to table. Living in Louisiana, we have an abundancy of fresh seafood but fortunately, with this recipe you can use frozen shrimp as well and it comes out just as good.
Comments / 0