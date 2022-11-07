DA investigating report of someone placing 4 ballots in drop box

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an incident in which an individual dropped multiple ballots into a drop box on Friday.

Employees of the county election bureau noticed someone place four ballots into the ballot drop box located inside the election bureau office on Friday afternoon, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said in a press release.

“The ballots were segregated, and the Election Bureau notified the office of the Luzerne County District Attorney,” Sanguedolce said. “The matter is currently under investigation, and the Election Board will be asked to decide what, if any, action should be taken with respect to the ballots.”

The political party or parties of the voters listed on the ballots have not yet been identified, he said.

Beth Gilbert McBride, acting election director, said it is illegal to drop off another person’s mail-in ballot without having a signed “Authorize a designated agent to help you obtain and/or return your mail-in or absentee ballot” form.

The form can be used only by a voter who has a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act and the disability prevents them from applying for, obtaining and/or submitting an absentee ballot.

Someone may be a designated agent for only one household. There is no limit to the number of ballots from the same household that a designated agent can place in a drop box. The designated agent should have a copy of the authorization form with them when dropping off a ballot, according to literature McBride provided.

McBride said bureau officials were not sure whether the four voters whose ballots were dropped off were from the same household.

However, she said, “we checked the authorized designee forms that we have on file and confirmed that this person did not submit one.”

McBride said election board members were notified of the incident via email and provided basically the same information contained in the district attorney’s press release.

McBride said the ballots, which are currently in possession of the DA’s Office, will be set aside and the board will vote on whether or not to accept them at a “Ballots with Deficiencies Meeting” scheduled for noon on Wednesday.

Denise Williams, chairwoman of the election board, said there was a similar case in this year’s primary election, and the board voted to reject the ballots in question in that case.

Asked if the person involved in the primary election case had been identified, Williams said that was still under investigation.