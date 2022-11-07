ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

DA investigating report of someone placing 4 ballots in drop box

By STEVE MOCARSKY STAFF WRITER
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7ikN_0j1vnVC100

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an incident in which an individual dropped multiple ballots into a drop box on Friday.

Employees of the county election bureau noticed someone place four ballots into the ballot drop box located inside the election bureau office on Friday afternoon, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said in a press release.

“The ballots were segregated, and the Election Bureau notified the office of the Luzerne County District Attorney,” Sanguedolce said. “The matter is currently under investigation, and the Election Board will be asked to decide what, if any, action should be taken with respect to the ballots.”

The political party or parties of the voters listed on the ballots have not yet been identified, he said.

Beth Gilbert McBride, acting election director, said it is illegal to drop off another person’s mail-in ballot without having a signed “Authorize a designated agent to help you obtain and/or return your mail-in or absentee ballot” form.

The form can be used only by a voter who has a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act and the disability prevents them from applying for, obtaining and/or submitting an absentee ballot.

Someone may be a designated agent for only one household. There is no limit to the number of ballots from the same household that a designated agent can place in a drop box. The designated agent should have a copy of the authorization form with them when dropping off a ballot, according to literature McBride provided.

McBride said bureau officials were not sure whether the four voters whose ballots were dropped off were from the same household.

However, she said, “we checked the authorized designee forms that we have on file and confirmed that this person did not submit one.”

McBride said election board members were notified of the incident via email and provided basically the same information contained in the district attorney’s press release.

McBride said the ballots, which are currently in possession of the DA’s Office, will be set aside and the board will vote on whether or not to accept them at a “Ballots with Deficiencies Meeting” scheduled for noon on Wednesday.

Denise Williams, chairwoman of the election board, said there was a similar case in this year’s primary election, and the board voted to reject the ballots in question in that case.

Asked if the person involved in the primary election case had been identified, Williams said that was still under investigation.

Comments / 4

Screw Off
2d ago

.... But the sign doesn't say I can't do that.... Nothing will happen. Just like nothing happened with the other two times this happened. Just like nothing happened when opening legal ballots and throwing them in the dumpster.

Reply
2
Related
WBRE

Luzerne County Manager, Randy Robertson, announces resignation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At Wednesday night’s Luzerne County Council meeting, the county manager announced his resignation. Eyewitness News crews at the meeting say Luzerne County Manager, Randy Robertson, announced his plans to resign from the position just five months after he took the job. Robertson said in a brief interview on Wednesday before […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County voters frustrated with paper ballot shortage

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised Wednesday by voters about a paper shortage that led to voting issues on Tuesday. A Luzerne County judge ordered extended voting hours because voters were not able to cast their vote at numerous polling places across the county. The Luzerne County Board of Elections Tuesday is […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Ryncavage elected to serve in PA 119th at 21 years old

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 21-year-old Alec Ryncavage has been declared the winner of the 119th District for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives. Republican candidate, Alec Ryncavage, and Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, were at multiple polling places campaigning Tuesday. At 21 years old, Ryncavage just qualifies to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

House candidate dies day before election

Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004. Giannattasio, who also ran Art Ventures art gallery in Bloomsburg, had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Luzerne County Election Update

Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours …. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Staffing crisis strains child services in Pa., officials say Lycoming County in good shape

As reports of child abuse rise throughout Pennsylvania and across the country, low staff and high turnover rates make providing social services to these children an ever-increasing challenge, according to state and local experts. “I’ve never seen staffing as bad as it is right now,” said Brian Bornman, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Children and Youth or Child Welfare Services, who has worked with the state’s children and youth for 30 years. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lackawanna County polls are closed

SCRANTON — Polls are closed in Lackawanna County. Staffers finished counting mail-in ballots at 8:05 p.m., according to Beth Hopkins, Lackawanna County elections director. As of Monday, 211 mail-in ballots lacked a signature, date or both and a few more trickled in Tuesday. All day long, voters believing they forgot to sign or date ballots visited the county Government Center to correct the defect, Hopkins said. Former Lackawanna County Director of Elections Marion Medalis is managing the ballot corrections, she said.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Union County contractor allegedly takes $5,070 deposit but never builds homeowner's deck

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County contractor is accused of taking a homeowner's deposit of $5,070 last spring and never returning to start the project. Jonathan T. Cataldi, 37, of Lewisburg, met with the homeowners in East Buffalo Township on April 29, 2021 to discuss a deck job. Cataldi agreed to install a 12-foot by 10-foot gray colored composite deck at the home for a price of $7,800, according to Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Police. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Voters say Lycoming County polling process ‘seamless’

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people anticipated long lines outside of the polling sites but in parts of Lycoming County, it’s been the complete opposite. In fact, voters say this year has been seamless and they’re hoping more people exercise their right to vote before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. “Hopefully more people […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

County Notebook: Luzerne County seeking IT director

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County is seeking applicants for the information technology director position, which has been advertised at a range of $85,000 to $90,000, according to an online posting. Ray Kase has served as director since May. He has notified the county he...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County voting is a two-step process

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections, Acting Deputy Director Emily Cook walked Newswatch 16 through what voters will see after they've signed in on Election Day. "When they go to the polls, you're going to see this ballot marking device. It's just like a giant...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Drug trafficking ‘king’ sentenced in Pike County

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man who referred to himself as a “king” in Pike County has been sentenced for drug distribution and other related charges. According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, Ricky Land Jr., 40, was sentenced to 15.25 years to 30.5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges. […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County

Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy