Panthers’ season on life support after blowout loss to Bengals. Here’s what we learned

For 24 hours, the Carolina Panthers were the embarrassment of the NFL weekend. A horrible performance Sunday in a 42-21 loss to the Bengals led to the benching of a quarterback , and two coaches being fired .

The debacle in Cincinnati was over by halftime. Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, and most of the Bengals’ starters were pulled early in the third quarter as the team coasted to victory.

Panthers quarterback PJ Walker was also pulled, though for a much different reason — his terrible performance.

Walker described his two first-half interceptions as “boneheaded.” His three completions for nine yards were both career lows, one week removed from throwing for a career-high 313 yards. With Walker, Carolina gained just 32 first-half yards, the fewest surrendered by a Bengals team since 1992, and the fewest allowed in a half by any team all year.

The Bengals’ three first-half takeaways were the most by a Cincinnati defense since 2005.

Baker Mayfield took over in the third quarter, but not much changed. Through three quarters, Carolina totaled 80 yards, which was the second-lowest three-quarter total by a team this season, trailing only the the Texans’ 64 yards gained against Tennessee last week.

The only silver lining from a game that was over by halftime? Carolina has no time to sulk. The Panthers host Atlanta on Thursday night. Kickoff is just two practices away, and the Panthers have a lot to figure out in three days.

Let’s explore Carolina’s looming questions:

Panthers sticking with PJ Walker

Carolina’s season started with a quarterback competition. Ten weeks later, the position is still riddled with instability.

The Panthers activated Sam Darnold on Monday morning after having opened his 21-day practice window on Oct. 19. As a result, Carolina cut practice squad quarterback Jacob Eason.

Starting Darnold on a short week of practice would be a surprise, but it is possible. He has been throwing well for two weeks and warmed up before Sunday’s game. Still, the quick turnaround might be unrealistic and unnecessary for Darnold to overcome considering the team’s other options.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks turning back to Walker made the most sense. Walker quarterbacked the team to a heartbreaking 37-34 overtime defeat just eight days ago in Atlanta. Facing a familiar defense should help Walker bounce back.

Mayfield made a case for why he should start by throwing two second-half touchdowns against the Bengals. His 14 of 20 passing for 155 yards was effective against the Bengals’ backups. If Mayfield does not start Thursday, he’ll likely never start for Carolina again, barring injury.

Here is the other intriguing conundrum: If the Panthers start Mayfield and elevate Darnold to the 53-man roster (the latter is a certainty), then either the team will carry three quarterbacks, or shuffle one of them to the practice squad, which could put them through waivers.

Would Walker be picked up if he were moved to the practice squad? Maybe.

Mayfield certainly would.

Observer columnist Scott Fowler said it best Monday morning, “Mayfield won’t be the last starting QB the Panthers use this season, but he should be the next one.”

Fowler was probably right. But the team is sticking with Walker.

Who is coaching the players?

Including former head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers have fired five coaches this season. Firings happen in sports all the time, but the Panthers still have eight games remaining, and their coaching cupboard is growing bare.

Wilks’ decisions are justifiable. The Bengals amassed 464 net yards and 42 points Sunday. During the past two weeks, Carolina has allowed 79 points and 408 rushing yards (5.6 yards per carry average). Despite featuring notable talent, the Panthers’ defensive backs weren’t playing up to expectations.

Sundays aside, there are day-to-day tasks that position coaches are responsible for during the week: game planning, scout team prep, tape watching, practice organization and a plethora of other assignments most never hear about.

With eight games left, the work once shouldered by Evan Cooper (former defensive backs coach), Paul Pasqualoni (former defensive line coach), Ed Foley (former assistant special teams coach), and Phil Snow (former defensive coordinator) remains vitally important.

And then of course the question: Who is coaching the players?

When owner David Tepper fired Rhule and promoted Wilks, that pulled Wilks out of the defensive backs’ room, leaving Cooper with an elevated role. To replace Snow, Wilks named Al Holcomb defensive coordinator, pulling him out of the linebackers’ room.

Firing Cooper and Pasqualoni puts more responsibility on defensive assistant Bobby Maffei, pass rush specialist Don Johnson and assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. But who will take on the jobs those three were doing before Cooper and Pasqualoni were dismissed?

It’s borderline impossible for a head coach to add to his staff during a season. Currently, the Panthers’ website lists four defensive coaches and two defensive assistants on Wilks’ staff. In comparison, the Buccaneers have eight defensive coaches and three assistants. New Orleans has four defensive coaches and four assistants. Atlanta has five defensive coaches, three defensive assistants, and three football analysts.

Season on the line

While the Panthers were flying back to Charlotte, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed a thrilling, last-second comeback victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

It was the first time in Brady’s career that he led a game-winning drive that started with less than a minute to play, in his own territory, with no timeouts and trailing by between four and eight points.

The Buccaneers (4-5) are back in first place in the NFC South following the Falcons’ (4-5) last-second loss to the Chargers. New Orleans (3-5) is a three-point home underdog Monday night against the Ravens.

Carolina (2-7) can technically still win the NFC South, but a loss Thursday night would likely end any hopes of that.