Black Friday 2022: When do the sales start at Walmart, Target, Macy’s and more?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Black Friday sales used to be just that, sales on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

In 2022, though, Black Friday shopping has taken on a new meaning.

Forget waiting until Nov. 25, retailers hoping to get a jump on the competition have launched their sales and are advertising more to come.

Here is a list of when major retailers have sales and will discount holiday merchandise.

Macy’s

Macy’s launches its first of three Black Friday sales, which runs from Monday, through Nov. 13. The second sale runs from Nov. 14 to Nov. 19 and the final one runs the week of Thanksgiving, from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26.

Walmart

Walmart will hold three Black Friday Deals for Days Savings events in November.

The first begins online Monday at 7 p.m. ET, or at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart Plus members. The sale will move to stores on Wednesday.

A new Black Friday sale will start every Monday in November, ending on Nov. 28 with a Cyber Monday sale.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s official Black Friday sale begins on Nov. 20, but the retailer is offering some deals now.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club has begun their Black Friday Thanks-Savings sale, which runs in-store and online until Nov. 27. The store is closed on Thanksgiving, but online sales will be available that day.

Costco

Costco’s official Black Friday sale launches on Friday, Nov. 25, and runs through Nov. 28. An early Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 14 to Nov. 28.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s began its sale on Oct. 27 and will have other deals leading up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the store says.

Target

Target will launch pre-Black Friday sales on Mondays through Nov. 20.

Amazon

Amazon has not announced a full Black Friday plan, but Black Friday deals are showing up on Amazon’s daily deals page.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s has launched its Black Friday Early Access sale, which runs through Thursday.

Overstock

Overstock has an early Black Friday sale going on now.

Wayfair

Wayfair is hosting a Black Friday Sneak Peek sale that includes discounts on various items.

