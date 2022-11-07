Sixers vs. Suns: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, best bet

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Phoenix Suns on Monday looking to bounce back from their loss on Friday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck!

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook!

The Sixers have lost two in a row and look to put a halt their skid when they host the Suns, who have been playing terrific basketball of late. There is a chance Joel Embiid returns on Monday, so that would be a big help.

The game can be seen nationally on NBATV and locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia (Sixers) and Bally Sports Arizona (Suns).

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Suns -2.5

Money line: Suns -150/Sixers +120

Over/Under: 215.5

Sixers vs. Suns notable injuries

Sixers: OUT: James Harden (right foot tendon strain) QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness), Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness)

Suns: OUT: Jae Crowder (not with team), Cameron Johnson (right meniscus tear), Ish Wainwright (personal reasons), Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) QUESTIONABLE: Cameron Payne (left foot soreness

Advice and prediction

The Suns are 7-2 and are playing excellent basketball. Devin Booker and Chris Paul are playing well to begin the season as is DeAndre Ayton. Not having Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson will hurt their depth and their scoring, but Booker more than makes up for it.

If the Sixers get Embiid back, that changes everything on the offensive end. If the big fella can’t play, matching up with Ayton will be a challenge.

Prediction: Suns 119, Sixers 104

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).