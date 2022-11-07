At the close of December 25th each year, most people consider the Christmas season to be officially complete. However, for Christians who follow the traditional liturgical Lutheran and Anglican Church calendars and celebrate Christmastide (also known as "the Twelve Days of Christmas"), it is only the start of their sacred, festive season. What celebration comes immediately after Christmas? "Boxing Day," which falls on December 26. And whether this is your first year observing the holiday, or it's a staple in your home, we've got 50 Happy Boxing Day Greetings and Wishes for you to share!

