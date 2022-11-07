Read full article on original website
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Veterans Day Events
Did you notice the sprinkle of local events in the last few days?. Macaroni KID Torrance is back and ready to find all the family friendly events in Torrance and surrounding areas. Have an event you'd like our community to know about? Fill out THIS FORM HERE. Don't forget to...
4 Ways Families Can Thank Veterans Nov. 11
Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
Holiday Fun: A Guide to Christmas Events in Temecula
‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. Do you love to decorate your home with extravagant lights or festive inflatables? Then you should enter the 'Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. The deadline to enter is December 11th. A map of all of the homes will be published online for residents to enjoy.
Tips to Buy Christmas Presents for Kids for Less
The holidays are often a very special time. This is especially true for those that have children. Most parents love to experience Christmas through their children’s eyes. The lights and decorations can be very exciting, and many enjoy riding around looking at the lights.
Keep the Christmas Spirit Alive with Charity, Goodwill, and 50 Happy Boxing Day Wishes
At the close of December 25th each year, most people consider the Christmas season to be officially complete. However, for Christians who follow the traditional liturgical Lutheran and Anglican Church calendars and celebrate Christmastide (also known as "the Twelve Days of Christmas"), it is only the start of their sacred, festive season. What celebration comes immediately after Christmas? "Boxing Day," which falls on December 26. And whether this is your first year observing the holiday, or it's a staple in your home, we've got 50 Happy Boxing Day Greetings and Wishes for you to share!
Daily Devotional: Generosity
"Every generous act of giving, with every perfect gift, is from above …" — James 1:17a NRSVUE. God doesn’t bless selfish. It’s a mystery to me as to why, but God has chosen to work through us and with us. God has chosen His own creation...
Having an attitude of gratitude
Thanksgiving is a great opportunity to spend time with or reconnect with friends and family. It is a reminder to pause and reflect on the many blessings in your life. Even if things don't seem to be going your way, I encourage you to stop reading this article for a moment and think of 5 things you are thankful for. If you are having trouble, I'll get you started...you have air in your lungs and power in your brain.
Bay News 9
A discussion of veterans issues
Veterans made a commitment to serve our country, and when the time comes for their service to conclude, some are faced with difficult re-integrations into civilian society. Some challenges include unemployment, access to health care, and even homelessness. We discuss programs in place to help mitigate those circumstances, and help...
