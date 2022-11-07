ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

2022 GMC Hummer EV Wrecked by Clueless YouTuber After Only 9 Miles

By James Gilboy
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X65kG_0j1vkuxR00 YouTube, Mondi

Considering the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 weighs a solid 9,000 pounds, it was only a matter of time before someone found out what that weight does when it comes down hard. A YouTube vlogger recently found out when he ruined his truck within minutes of taking delivery. He’s a twit, and it puts a nasty taste in my mouth to give him the attention he seeks, though his mistakes serve as an example of the limitations of supposedly super-capable electric pickup trucks.

This lesson comes courtesy of not-so-bright-idea-haver Edmond Mondi, who you may know from the video of a Hummer EV rocketing full-throttle toward stationary traffic . That video may have been filmed in the process of making the introductory vlog for ownership of Mondi’s new Hummer EV, which he uploaded to YouTube last Wednesday. In this video, he goads a couple of his employees—the people who made him able to afford it in the first place—into riding along on his test drive. Ominously, he has to coax one along by promising: “I’ll give you a raise if I do anything stupid.” You can probably tell where this is going.

Predictably, Mondi immediately performs a launch in full-power WTF Mode , with his assistant keeping the camera on the back-seat passengers to film their discomfort. Karma gets its moment later when Mondi drives his truck onto an unpaved area at speed, where his cameraman calls out a large dip in the road. Mondi misses it and sends his Hummer sailing into it hard enough for the impact to cripple the vehicle.

Getting out to survey the damage, the group notices a red-orange puddle, apparently coolant from the visibly bashed-in radiator. Walking around the truck, they observe the right rear wheel is out of sorts—the Hummer’s rear-wheel steering is clearly broken. The damage resembles that seen on the first Hummer EV listed on Copart , and Mondi uses that truck in his video’s thumbnail, though they don’t seem to be the same truck. Mondi appears based in Las Vegas, not Florida, and his truck doesn’t have the body damage of the Copart Hummer.

It does still have body damage though, as the hood and front driver-side fender are visibly misaligned. It’s probably for that reason that Mondi speculates, “I totaled it, the frame’s definitely bent.” In all, Mondi claims he made it some nine miles and 20 minutes into ownership before trashing his Hummer EV.

Again, while I hate to give this kind of person a signal boost (especially if they’re rich and reckless enough to flush six figures down the toilet without much disappointment), this incident shows the limitations of GM’s “supertruck.” There’s no hiding from the physics of 9,000 pounds; you’re gonna break something if you come down wrong. Or, as the saying goes: The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com

Comments / 4

Related
CarBuzz.com

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Is Already A Huge Hit

General Motors has a good problem: too many people want to buy the company's electric vehicles. Demand for the GMC Hummer is so strong that the company had to stop taking new orders, and the same is true for the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV. "Regarding Blazer EV reservations, we have...
teslarati.com

GM unveils Hummer SUV EV & Cadillac EVs in China

General Motors (GM) introduced two EVs at the China International Import Expo 2022 (CIIE) in Shanghai, which began on November 5th. The automaker introduced the GMC Hummer EV SUV under the umbrella of The Durant Guild, its new business unit that it plans to market its EVs to the Chinese market. GM describes The Durant Guild as a lifestyle platform that “will curate an iconic collection of GM’s most elite products across multiple brands in a direct-to-consumer model.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Carscoops

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race

A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
The Penny Hoarder

Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too

If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
ConsumerAffairs

Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade

When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem

Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler Now Available

The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8, ushering in several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette is available with the Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler aero option. For those readers...
KENTUCKY STATE
Motorious

Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction

This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
CarBuzz.com

MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April

In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
insideevs.com

Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight

The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy