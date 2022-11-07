A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”

OHIO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO