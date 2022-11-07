Read full article on original website
Closed for Veterans Day
In observance of Veterans Day, the office of the Mount Vernon Grapevine will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. To our veterans, we thank you, not only for your service but also for the many ways that you continue to serve your country and your communities. We will resume our regular office hours on Monday, November 14th.
Park Winterization
The City of Mount Vernon Parks Department will begin winterizing City parks on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The water to the restrooms and drinking fountains at City parks will be turned off due to the freezing temperatures forecast. It is necessary to turn off the water and winterize the restrooms and drinking fountains in order to prevent water from freezing in the pipes.
Ohio state parks to offer Thanksgiving meals
All locations will have both adult and children's pricing available. The following state park lodges are offering reservation-only sit-down and buffet options, according to a Nov. 7 release.
3,000 Adoptable Ohio Kids Still Looking for Forever Family
37% of U.S. adults who have not adopted have considered doing so
Here's what's closing across Ohio for Veterans Day
OHIO — Across the nation, the public will honor U.S. military service members on Veterans Day on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Day came to be on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally, the holiday was called Armistice Day. That's because World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919.
Ditch the Dishes, Get Outside, and Enjoy Thanksgiving Weekend at Ohio State Park Lodges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Skip the prep, the cooking, and the dishes and circle a new table for Thanksgiving this year. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is inviting everyone to start a new tradition on the Nov. 24 holiday by eating at one of our Ohio State Park Lodges.
Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House
MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
Star of Life Awards Honor OSU Doctor, Other Ohio EMS Providers
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) doctor received the highest honor today during the EMS Star of Life Awards ceremony. Presented by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of EMS, the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services (EMFTS) and the Ohio Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (Ohio ACEP), the awards recognize Ohio’s outstanding prehospital providers.
Ohio Archery Hunters Enjoying Success in 2022 Deer Season
Ohio’s archery hunters have taken 48,583 deer through Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The average bow harvest for the first seven weekends over the past three years is 54,021 deer. Through the same date in 2021, hunters checked 52,613 deer.
Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
Ohio isn't growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one unspecified childcare facility in the city, the agencies announced Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there are four confirmed cases of measles tied to the facility, all in unvaccinated children with no travel history.
6th Grade First Concert on November 17
MOUNT VERNON, OHIO (November 7, 2022) – Our 6th grade band and orchestra students have been working hard learning how to play their instruments and they’re ready for their first concert! Join us on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the Middle School Gym. The 6th...
Mount Vernon Police Register – Nov 07, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) A female reported vandalism to property that was parked at a residence on Calhoun Street. No suspects at this time. Report filed. A male came into the Mount Vernon Police Department to report a missing phone. November 3. An officer was dispatched...
Staying warm this winter without breaking the bank
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures will come crashing down this week, and residents will be turning the air off, shutting the windows, and cranking the heat up. Heating on average accounts for over half of your energy bill. With rising prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, many households will be paying more to […]
What is the most common fast food chain in Ohio? No, it isn’t McDonald’s
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While McDonald’s golden arches can be seen throughout the Buckeye State, you might be surprised to learn it isn’t the most common fast food restaurant chain in Ohio. Our content partners at Stacker recently compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in...
Governor DeWine Announces New Outdoor Recreation Projects in 62 Counties
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz today awarded $1.7 million in grants to support dozens of new outdoor recreation projects in local communities across the state. “We are excited to help communities all over Ohio create fun, safe, and inclusive...
Ohio’s Deer Gun Hunting Seasons Begin in November
A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”
Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
As in most states, Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, including October. In...
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
Costco, the popular discount warehouse retail chain, recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Ohio store location. Read on to learn more. Costco is set to open a new store in Liberty Township, Ohio, later this month. According to local reports, the grand opening has been set for 8 am on November 16, 2022.
Green Fox Plastics to build $7 million facility in Millersburg
Ohio-based Green Fox Plastics is planning to build a new 64,000 square foot facility in Millersburg. The manufacturer is part of the Little Cottage Company and specializes in making furniture-grade poly lumber. The facility will reportedly cost around $7 million to build and is expected to create 12 new jobs. To help get the project off the ground, the company is working with JobsOhio and the Holmes County Economic Development Council.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seeks Public Input
Outdoor recreation preferences vary considerably. From fishing, camping, boating, swimming and kayaking to hiking, bicycling, rock=climbing, and hunting, Ohio covers the broad range of outdoor opportunities. Ohio Department of Natural Resources provides access to many of these activities for free or at reasonable rates. Ohio’s Outdoors – What Would You...
