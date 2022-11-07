ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

themountvernongrapevine.com

Closed for Veterans Day

In observance of Veterans Day, the office of the Mount Vernon Grapevine will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. To our veterans, we thank you, not only for your service but also for the many ways that you continue to serve your country and your communities. We will resume our regular office hours on Monday, November 14th.
themountvernongrapevine.com

Park Winterization

The City of Mount Vernon Parks Department will begin winterizing City parks on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The water to the restrooms and drinking fountains at City parks will be turned off due to the freezing temperatures forecast. It is necessary to turn off the water and winterize the restrooms and drinking fountains in order to prevent water from freezing in the pipes.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Here's what's closing across Ohio for Veterans Day

OHIO — Across the nation, the public will honor U.S. military service members on Veterans Day on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Day came to be on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally, the holiday was called Armistice Day. That's because World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House

MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Star of Life Awards Honor OSU Doctor, Other Ohio EMS Providers

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) doctor received the highest honor today during the EMS Star of Life Awards ceremony. Presented by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of EMS, the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services (EMFTS) and the Ohio Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (Ohio ACEP), the awards recognize Ohio’s outstanding prehospital providers.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio Archery Hunters Enjoying Success in 2022 Deer Season

Ohio’s archery hunters have taken 48,583 deer through Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The average bow harvest for the first seven weekends over the past three years is 54,021 deer. Through the same date in 2021, hunters checked 52,613 deer.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows

Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one unspecified childcare facility in the city, the agencies announced Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there are four confirmed cases of measles tied to the facility, all in unvaccinated children with no travel history.
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

6th Grade First Concert on November 17

MOUNT VERNON, OHIO (November 7, 2022) – Our 6th grade band and orchestra students have been working hard learning how to play their instruments and they’re ready for their first concert! Join us on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the Middle School Gym. The 6th...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Mount Vernon Police Register – Nov 07, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) A female reported vandalism to property that was parked at a residence on Calhoun Street. No suspects at this time. Report filed. A male came into the Mount Vernon Police Department to report a missing phone. November 3. An officer was dispatched...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WDTN

Staying warm this winter without breaking the bank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures will come crashing down this week, and residents will be turning the air off, shutting the windows, and cranking the heat up. Heating on average accounts for over half of your energy bill. With rising prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, many households will be paying more to […]
DAYTON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Announces New Outdoor Recreation Projects in 62 Counties

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz today awarded $1.7 million in grants to support dozens of new outdoor recreation projects in local communities across the state. “We are excited to help communities all over Ohio create fun, safe, and inclusive...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Deer Gun Hunting Seasons Begin in November

A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”
OHIO STATE
wqkt.com

Green Fox Plastics to build $7 million facility in Millersburg

Ohio-based Green Fox Plastics is planning to build a new 64,000 square foot facility in Millersburg. The manufacturer is part of the Little Cottage Company and specializes in making furniture-grade poly lumber. The facility will reportedly cost around $7 million to build and is expected to create 12 new jobs. To help get the project off the ground, the company is working with JobsOhio and the Holmes County Economic Development Council.
MILLERSBURG, OH
putinbaydaily.com

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seeks Public Input

Outdoor recreation preferences vary considerably. From fishing, camping, boating, swimming and kayaking to hiking, bicycling, rock=climbing, and hunting, Ohio covers the broad range of outdoor opportunities. Ohio Department of Natural Resources provides access to many of these activities for free or at reasonable rates. Ohio’s Outdoors – What Would You...
OHIO STATE

