Buffalo, NY

ESPN

Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight

TORONTO -- — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14...
News 4 Buffalo

Zamboni stalls, Sabres skid to 3rd straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres lost 4-1 against the Coyotes at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night in a game that was delayed during the second intermission when an ice resurfacing machine malfunctioned. Watch the broken down Zamboni get towed away by another Zamboni here. Opening a four-game homestand with their third loss in a […]
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday

Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

The Buffalo Sabres are ready for the bright NHL spotlight

Jack Eichel's latest return to Buffalo is about more than just Jack Eichel. The Sabres' former captain is a headline. What's happening in Buffalo this season goes beyond the surface. When the league-leading Vegas Golden Knights drop in to duel on Thursday, it will be the second time Eichel has...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics

“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
lastwordonsports.com

Montreal Canadiens Rookie Forward Suspended

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended two games. This announcement was made early Wednesday evening. It is the first career suspension for the 18-year-old forward. Juraj Slafkovsky Suspended Two Games. The Slovakian forward boarded Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff...
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Tage Thompson Continuing His Remarkable Rise

One of the biggest points of interest surrounding the Buffalo Sabres entering this fall was whether or not Tage Thompson’s quantum leap last season was an apparition. It’s a question commonly asked after a player comes from out of nowhere in such a dramatic way and Sabres fans had to be wondering the same. Thompson has wasted no time answering that, however.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Heralded Canadiens rookie suspended 2 games for boarding

The Montreal Canadiens needed a shootout to defeat the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. And if they want to continue the momentum, they’ll have to do it without first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. The Canadiens rookie received a match penalty in the game in Detroit after hitting Red Wings forward...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Sabres reveal alternate jersey

The Buffalo Sabres have officially revealed their newest alternate jersey, returning to the team’s red, black, and white look they donned from 1996-2006. It’s not the team’s first usage of the logo this season, utilizing it on the new Reverse Retro uniform. Still, it’s the return of the red and black colors that sparked much conversation about the team’s utilization of it in the mid-90s. But nostalgia sells, and it’s clearly a popular choice among fans.
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Vejmelka sharp in goal, Coyotes beat Sabres 4-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. “(Vejmelka) made key saves at key moments,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
FOX Sports

Canucks visit the Canadiens after Horvat's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (4-6-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canucks -132, Canadiens +110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Montreal Canadiens after Bo Horvat's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Canucks' 6-4...
ESPN

Dach, Montembeault power Canadiens past Canucks 5-2

MONTREAL -- — Kirby Dach scored two goals and Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Dach, who was traded from Chicago to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, said that he’s finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs’ top line.
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Montour's major minutes; Heponiemi gets the call

SUNRISE, Fla. - It feels like Brandon Montour has barely stepped off the ice in recent weeks. Moving up the depth chart after Aaron Ekblad was sidelined by a lower-body injury last month, the Florida Panthers defenseman leads the NHL with 244:17 of ice time dating back to Oct. 21, including skating a career-high 30:41 during a 4-3 shootout win in San Jose on Nov. 3.

