FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ESPN
Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight
TORONTO -- — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14...
Zamboni stalls, Sabres skid to 3rd straight loss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres lost 4-1 against the Coyotes at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night in a game that was delayed during the second intermission when an ice resurfacing machine malfunctioned. Watch the broken down Zamboni get towed away by another Zamboni here. Opening a four-game homestand with their third loss in a […]
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday
Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
ESPN
The Buffalo Sabres are ready for the bright NHL spotlight
Jack Eichel's latest return to Buffalo is about more than just Jack Eichel. The Sabres' former captain is a headline. What's happening in Buffalo this season goes beyond the surface. When the league-leading Vegas Golden Knights drop in to duel on Thursday, it will be the second time Eichel has...
After shuffling off from Buffalo, Bills fans return after Jets game
Bills fans are feeling grumpy Monday morning, as the team lost against the Jets on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen, other Bills injuries
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided injury updates for numerous players on his team early this week. On Monday, McDermott, speaking via video conference, started off at the top with the player on everyone’s mind: Quarterback Josh Allen. In the Bills’ Week 9 loss to the New York...
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Rookie Forward Suspended
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended two games. This announcement was made early Wednesday evening. It is the first career suspension for the 18-year-old forward. Juraj Slafkovsky Suspended Two Games. The Slovakian forward boarded Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Tage Thompson Continuing His Remarkable Rise
One of the biggest points of interest surrounding the Buffalo Sabres entering this fall was whether or not Tage Thompson’s quantum leap last season was an apparition. It’s a question commonly asked after a player comes from out of nowhere in such a dramatic way and Sabres fans had to be wondering the same. Thompson has wasted no time answering that, however.
Heralded Canadiens rookie suspended 2 games for boarding
The Montreal Canadiens needed a shootout to defeat the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. And if they want to continue the momentum, they’ll have to do it without first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. The Canadiens rookie received a match penalty in the game in Detroit after hitting Red Wings forward...
Yardbarker
Sabres reveal alternate jersey
The Buffalo Sabres have officially revealed their newest alternate jersey, returning to the team’s red, black, and white look they donned from 1996-2006. It’s not the team’s first usage of the logo this season, utilizing it on the new Reverse Retro uniform. Still, it’s the return of the red and black colors that sparked much conversation about the team’s utilization of it in the mid-90s. But nostalgia sells, and it’s clearly a popular choice among fans.
Oilers' Evander Kane out 3-4 months after slicing wrist on hockey skate
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will be out from three to four months after his left wrist was sliced by a hockey skate blade, the team announced.
ESPN
Vejmelka sharp in goal, Coyotes beat Sabres 4-1
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. “(Vejmelka) made key saves at key moments,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
FOX Sports
Canucks visit the Canadiens after Horvat's 2-goal game
Vancouver Canucks (4-6-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canucks -132, Canadiens +110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Montreal Canadiens after Bo Horvat's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Canucks' 6-4...
ESPN
Dach, Montembeault power Canadiens past Canucks 5-2
MONTREAL -- — Kirby Dach scored two goals and Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Dach, who was traded from Chicago to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, said that he’s finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs’ top line.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Montour's major minutes; Heponiemi gets the call
SUNRISE, Fla. - It feels like Brandon Montour has barely stepped off the ice in recent weeks. Moving up the depth chart after Aaron Ekblad was sidelined by a lower-body injury last month, the Florida Panthers defenseman leads the NHL with 244:17 of ice time dating back to Oct. 21, including skating a career-high 30:41 during a 4-3 shootout win in San Jose on Nov. 3.
