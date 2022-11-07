ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make The Most Sense

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
ALABAMA STATE
ESPN

NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers in Week 11 to Sunday night

The NFL has made its first change of the season to its "Sunday Night Football'' schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers at Los Angeles in Week 11 into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Ravens Activate TE Charlie Kolar From IR

Kolar, 23, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He was a two-time third-team AP All-American and two-time first-team Big 12 selection for the Cyclones. He signed a four-year, $4.089 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $704,880. During his four-year college career, Kolar recorded...
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Bills might have lost more than a game to the Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Saints in for rough offseason after disappointing 2022 campaign

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of tough decisions waiting for them after the 2022 season. Monday's 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens showed how New Orleans has struggled in its first year after Sean Payton. Not having stability at quarterback doesn't help, nor does star wideout Michael Thomas being sidelined with an injury for another season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy