Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
Sporting News
Ravens vs. Saints final score, results: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore cruise to easy win in New Orleans
Despite missing a number of key players on offense, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens went into New Orleans and comfortably dispatched the Saints, 27-13, on "Monday Night Football." Jackson and Kenyan Drake carried the team throughout the night, combining for 308 of Baltimore's 319 total yards. The defense also stepped...
Ravens — Saints Pregame Notes: Lamar Light Out in Prime Time
The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likes to shine when the lights come on.
Sean Payton suggests he wants to team up with Lamar Jackson
Sean Payton’s purported bid to join Tom Brady on the Miami Dolphins didn’t exactly pan out – but it seems there’s another top-tier quarterback he might like to work with.
wmar2news
Lamar Jackson surprised young fan with heart condition before Saints' game
BALTIMORE — Before Monday night's game, Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson, made a young fan's dreams come true. Jackson met with Landon, a young fan from Mississippi with a heart condition. In a video shared on Twitter, Landon hugs Jackson and breaks down in tears. He had no idea he'd...
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players
Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
profootballnetwork.com
Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make The Most Sense
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
CBS News
Ravens' Lamar Jackson meets huge fan with heart condition before Monday Night Football
BALTIMORE - Landon, a huge Lamar Jackson fan, had no idea he was about to meet his favorite player. The young fan from Mississippi, who was wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey, had tears streaming down his face with Jackson walked through the doors. Landon has a heart condition, according to...
ESPN
NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers in Week 11 to Sunday night
The NFL has made its first change of the season to its "Sunday Night Football'' schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers at Los Angeles in Week 11 into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET...
Yardbarker
Ravens Activate TE Charlie Kolar From IR
Kolar, 23, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He was a two-time third-team AP All-American and two-time first-team Big 12 selection for the Cyclones. He signed a four-year, $4.089 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $704,880. During his four-year college career, Kolar recorded...
NFL moves Steelers’ game time as Chiefs-Chargers go prime time
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has made the first change of the season to its “Sunday Night Football” schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers into prime time. The Pittsburgh Steelers were supposed to play the Cincinnati...
Bills might have lost more than a game to the Jets
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the...
Yardbarker
Saints in for rough offseason after disappointing 2022 campaign
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of tough decisions waiting for them after the 2022 season. Monday's 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens showed how New Orleans has struggled in its first year after Sean Payton. Not having stability at quarterback doesn't help, nor does star wideout Michael Thomas being sidelined with an injury for another season.
Stumbling Rams hit with more bad news: Their QB is in concussion protocol
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona. Stafford entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the Rams’ medical staff, the...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0