Coastal Carolina University not expecting to be fined for fans rushing onto field after Appalachian State game

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is not expecting to be fined for fans rushing onto the field Thursday night at Brooks Stadium after the Chanticleers’ football team defeated Appalachian State, the school said.

Five students were hurt during the celebration, and three had to be taken to the hospital, the school said on Friday.

“The University does not anticipate a fine,” a CCU spokesman told News13 Monday afternoon in an email.

CCU officials have not been available to talk about the school’s policy since the incident, but a 2022 Game Day Fan Guide published online clearly states that fans are to “refrain from entering the playing field at any time, including after the game.”

News13 reached out to the Sun Belt Conference to find out about its policy and for comment about the CCU incident but has not heard back.

Students rushing onto the field after a big win has become somewhat of a tradition in college sports.

The Southeastern Conference recently fined the University of Tennessee $100,000 after Vols’ fans stormed onto the playing field after a win against Alabama, according to Nexstar’s WHNT. It was the second time that Tennessee has been fined under the SEC’s “access to competition area” policy.

The SEC fined Kentucky a year ago after the Wildcats beat Florida, WHNT reported. In fact, a 2021 SEC report said that just four schools in the conference — Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi — have not been fined for such incidents.

There have been other instances of fans rushing on the field after a game in the Sun Belt Conference, including in September when several Appalachian State fans suffered broken bones after the Mountaineers defeated Troy, according to reporting by WSOC in Charlotte.

