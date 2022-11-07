Read full article on original website
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.
Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
Putin ally admits Russia interfered in US elections, says it's working 'surgically' to disrupt the midterms
Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin, admitted to interfering in past US elections. "We have interfered, we are interfering and we will continue to interfere," he said on social media. Russia has long denied US accusations that it meddles in its elections. Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian...
Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the true victory belongs to Israel’s far right | Lloyd Green
The election of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Religious Zionism party could put enormous pressure on Israel’s international relationships, says US attorney Lloyd Green
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power
Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
Biden loses temper during call with Zelensky over military aid
Vladimir Putin accuses West of seeking ‘global domination’ through ‘dirty game’ in Ukraine. President Joe Biden lost his temper with Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call to discuss US military aid for Ukraine in June, according to reports. Having just approved an additional $1bn for Ukraine,...
Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, "Putin's chef," admits interference in U.S. elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and a key figure in the war in Ukraine, admitted bluntly on Monday to interfering in U.S. elections. "Gentlemen, we interfered, we are interfering, and we will interfere," declared Prigozhin in a statement quoted by his company, Concord. The...
Do Putin and Kim have an 'arms for horses' deal? Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang shipped Moscow artillery shells in bid to bolster its bungled Ukraine invasion
Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
The Jewish Press
Ten Tips for Netanyahu
The thunder and lightning of multiple elections have past, bequeathing Israel another narrow Netanyahu government, apparently. Here are ten tips that Binyamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners would be wise to observe, both to govern responsibly and to achieve real policy goals. 1. Set clear priorities and tackle them sequentially,...
Washington Examiner
Congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu, the US must issue a clear China warning
Benjamin Netanyahu is set for a historic sixth return to the Israeli prime minister's office. Tuesday's election results suggest that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party will lead a coalition of far-right and religious parties to a comfortable 65+ seat majority in the Knesset. The Biden administration should congratulate Netanyahu on his...
Why isn’t Biden denouncing North Korea’s human rights record?
Americans in high places make great statements about human rights in North Korea, but what are we really doing to combat the abuses of the regime?. The answer is, beyond nice talk, President Biden and the State Department have relegated North Korean human rights to a low priority while repeating familiar demands that Kim Jong Un enter talks on his nuclear warheads and missiles. It’s blatantly obvious by now that Kim, if he has no real intention of firing a missile carrying a small tactical warhead, as he has been threatening, is not going to consider perpetual American demands for denuclearization.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Close Putin ally admits to interfering in U.S. elections
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and businessman, admitted in remarks on Monday that he had previously interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so in the future. Why it matters: The comments are an about-face for Prigozhin, who has spent years denying accusations of being involved in election...
Ukraine news – live: Putin ally admits Russian meddling in US elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted to meddling in US elections, vowing on the eve of midterm ballots in America that “we will continue to interfere”.The Vladimir Putin ally and founder of the Wagner mercenary group currently fighting in Ukraine said in a statement published by his catering firm Concord: “We have interfered, we are interfering, and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”Earlier, Russia declined to comment on reports that Washington’s top security official held undisclosed talks with the Kremlin about avoiding further escalation in the...
Biden to meet Egypt's Sisi at climate summit
President Biden will meet later this week with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi while in Egypt for the COP27 UN climate summit, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday. What to watch: The senior official said Biden would raise human rights with Sisi, but did not say whether he...
The Jewish Press
UK Prime Minister Congratulates Netanyahu on Victory, Meets with Herzog at COP27
Recently installed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Israel’s Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday in a tweeted statement issued while attending the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. “On behalf of the UK, I would like to congratulate @netanyahu on his victory in the Israeli elections,” Sunak...
First look: Biden and Harris to speak at DNC event tomorrow
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks Thursday afternoon at a DNC event in Washington, D.C., where they're expected to thank staffers and volunteers as the full results of the midterms continue to unfold. Why it matters: Democrats defied the odds and fended off a red wave...
