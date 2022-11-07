Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Double Elimination Returns! Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Last Night?
We're getting to the endgame of Dancing with the Stars, as shown by this week's second double elimination of the season. The 8 remaining couples got jiggy with two dances dedicated to the '90s, hoping their performances would get them one step closer to the bling of the Mirrorball trophy. But unfortunately two pairs were left saying, "Talk to the hand" by the judges. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Derek Hough Reveals Who Has Surprised Him the Most on Season 31 of 'DWTS' and and a Sneak Peek Into His Special Performance for Michael Bublé Night
It’s not for nothing that Derek Hough is the only six-time Mirrorball Trophy champion of the hit series Dancing with the Stars. He is one of the best dancers/choreographers the ABC show has ever seen, and he has three Outstanding Choreography Emmys to prove it. But for the past...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Question Wayne Brady and Witney Partnership
"Something seems off about their partnership but maybe it's just because Witney is busy this season being a mom," wrote one fan on Reddit.
Carrie Ann Inaba Calls Out Emma Slater During 'Dancing with the Stars' Live Broadcast
For a minute, it looked as if things were getting heated at the Dancing with the Stars judges table when Carrie Ann Inaba was critiquing Vinny Guadagnino’s paso doble with pro partner Koko Iwasaki and had to stop to take Emma Slater to task, chiding her, “Emma, is that you?" And then adding, "Have you danced yet?”
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
A.V. Club
Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role
Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
EW.com
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' '90s Night
Not going to watch tonight's new episode of Dancing With the Stars? As if! Get your butterfly clips and JNCO jeans ready, it's '90s night on DWTS and there are special guests galore. Last week, pro Val Chmerkovskiy was unable to dance with partner Gabby Windey after he tested positive...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Carrie Ann Inaba Blocks Charli D'Amelio's Perfect Score, and Fans Are Livid
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio earned a perfect score on Dancing With the Stars last week, but Carrie Ann Inaba was not going to let her accomplish that for a second week in a row. Instead, Inaba criticized D'Amelio's "Halloween Week" dance for being too perfect. Her criticisms had fans at home and in the ballroom frustrated.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Fan-Favorite on Prom Night
One night after Selma Blair's emotional departure from Dancing With the Stars, another celebrity was sent packing. Tuesday night's special episode saw scores and votes from Monday's installment carried over to determine which couples would face elimination. Scroll on for spoilers on who was sent home from the Disney+ series (which left ABC before this ongoing season).
Who Was Eliminated on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Tonight During 90s Night?
Find out which two couples were sent home during 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 90s Night, plus who is headed to the quart-finals.
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Sets New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Record Despite Elimination
Vinny might have been eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars,' but the 'Jersey Shore' star still set a record in season 31.
talentrecap.com
Val Chmerkovskiy Returns to ‘Dancing With the Star’s for ’90s Night
Dancing With the Stars fan favorite Val Chmerkovskiy has officially re-entered the competition. After sitting last week out due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Chmerkovskiy has returned to the studio to rehearse with partner Gabby Windey. Val Chmerkovskiy to Compete on Dancing With the Stars ’90s Night. Fans were...
How to watch Hall of Fame Night on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight (11/9/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
The late beloved actor Leslie Jordan will appear on the Hall of Fame Night episode of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Jordan filmed the episode before he passed away on Oct. 24. LIVE STREAM: Fox on fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream and. Three new elaborately costumed...
How to watch ‘Survivor’ tonight (11/9/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
The next episode of “Survivor” on CBS is called “Preposterous.”. “Survivor” will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. LIVE STREAM: CBS on Paramount+ (free trial), fuboTV (free trial) and. CBS says, “It is day 16 and castaways are getting to know their new tribe post...
Hocus Pocus star Omri Katz reveals he was 'high' during filming of the 1993 hit Halloween film: 'I was having a good old time'
Omri Katz played he character Max Dennison in the 1993 Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus. And the actor revealed he was high during portions of filming the movie, according to his new interview with Entertainment Weekly. The 46-year-old actor was 16 when he played the role, adding that filming was...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0