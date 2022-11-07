Read full article on original website
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
ESPN
Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight
TORONTO -- — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14...
Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
ESPN
Vilardi, Quick carry Kings to 1-0 win over Wild
LOS ANGELES -- — Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night. It was a much different game than back in October, when the Kings won 7-6 at Minnesota. “The last...
ESPN
Kraken win fifth straight, beat Predators 5-1
SEATTLE -- — The Seattle Kraken are in a situation they really never faced in their inaugural season — learning to deal with success. Jordan Eberle scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the first period, including the first shot of the game, and the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
NHL
Stars recall forward Matej Blumel from Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Matej Blumel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the team has loaned goaltender Matt Murray to Texas. Blumel, who made his North American professional debut...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
lastwordonsports.com
Analyzing Each NHL Head Coach Hired During the Off-Season: Part Two
The position of an NHL head coach is a very difficult one. Often the coach becomes the scapegoat and is susceptible to the finger-pointing that comes with a team’s poor play or undesirable results. During the 2022 off-season, ten new head coaches were hired. One month into the season has provided a small sample of how each franchise has responded to their new bench boss.
Karel Vejmelka sharp in goal, Arizona Coyotes beat Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 20 saves. Crouse opened...
FOX Sports
Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres...
CBS Sports
The Golden Knights' big gamble on Jack Eichel is starting to pay off
On Nov. 4, 2021, the Vegas Golden Knights took their winnings from the Wheel of Fortune slot machine, went to the roulette wheel, and placed it all on No. 9. That is the day the Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres in a blockbuster trade. It looked like a risky gamble at times last season, but it is finally starting to pay off for Vegas and Eichel himself.
NHL
Bruins Place Mike Reilly On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 9, that the team has placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers for purpose of assignment to Providence. Reilly, 29, has skated in 10 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in 339...
