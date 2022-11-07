ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

Several legislative seats on 2022 Midterm Election ballot

MASON CITY — All 100 seats in the Iowa House and 34 of the 50 seats in the Iowa Senate are on the ballot in Tuesday’s election. == Senate District 30 covers all of Cerro Gordo, Worth and Mitchell counties as well as the far northwestern part of Floyd County including Nora Springs and Rockford.
IOWA STATE
Gresham Outlook

Election 2022: Hudson narrowly leads race for House District 49

Rep. Zach Hudson has 51%, Randy Lauer has 49% in voting result update Wednesday, Nov. 8. An incumbent is leading a close race for House District 49, centered in Troutdale. As of Wednesday, Nov. 9, Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, leads with 51.01% of votes, while Randy Lauer trails with 48.81%. So far more than 15,600 votes have been counted.
TROUTDALE, OR
NBC Chicago

No Serious Problems Reported at the Polls as Americans Vote in the Midterms

Americans voted without major problems Tuesday in midterm elections that followed two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted. No widespread problems with ballots or voter intimidation were reported by 8:30 p.m., although there were glitches in some places. None were unusual but some prominent Republicans began criticizing election procedures.
ARIZONA STATE
Vox

Where the battle for Senate control stands after Election Day

Control of the United States Senate is going to come down to the wire — and maybe a runoff election in Georgia. Here is where things stand as of 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday. Democrats need 50 seats to retain control of the Senate; Vice President Kamala Harris would continue to give them the tie-breaking vote for the next two years. Republicans need 51. As of Wednesday morning, both parties have the magic number within sight. Democrats control 48 seats and Republicans will hold at least 49. The GOP is going to win in Alaska, with two Republicans vying for the seat. Three races are still truly up for grabs: Arizona and Nevada, which are still counting votes, and Georgia, heading for a runoff election next month.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas: What to expect on election night

Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
KANSAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections

Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy