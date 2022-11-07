Control of the United States Senate is going to come down to the wire — and maybe a runoff election in Georgia. Here is where things stand as of 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday. Democrats need 50 seats to retain control of the Senate; Vice President Kamala Harris would continue to give them the tie-breaking vote for the next two years. Republicans need 51. As of Wednesday morning, both parties have the magic number within sight. Democrats control 48 seats and Republicans will hold at least 49. The GOP is going to win in Alaska, with two Republicans vying for the seat. Three races are still truly up for grabs: Arizona and Nevada, which are still counting votes, and Georgia, heading for a runoff election next month.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO