Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Oklahomans retain all judges on ballot from Supreme Court and Court of Civil Appeals
Oklahomans voted to retain four justices on the Oklahoma Supreme Court and five judges on the Court of Civil Appeals at the end of Oklahoma's midterm election. All nine of the judges received more than 60% of votes for retention. The justices and judges did not have opponents; rather, voters...
Judicial candidates vie for spots in Lucas County Court
TOLEDO, Ohio — When you go to the voting booth, you may find you aren't as familiar with some races on your ballot as you are others. That is often the case with judicial races and, more often than not, voters will simply not vote in those races. Just...
KGLO News
Several legislative seats on 2022 Midterm Election ballot
MASON CITY — All 100 seats in the Iowa House and 34 of the 50 seats in the Iowa Senate are on the ballot in Tuesday’s election. == Senate District 30 covers all of Cerro Gordo, Worth and Mitchell counties as well as the far northwestern part of Floyd County including Nora Springs and Rockford.
Dem poll worker ejected for pre-selecting 'straight Dem ticket' on voting machine, calling Rs 'racist'
An Indiana election office reportedly ejected a Democrat poll worker over allegations that he had pressured poll-goers against voting for certain candidates and even pre-selected Democratic candidates on a voting machine last week, local election officials told Fox News. The incidents took place at a polling place in Carmel, Indiana,...
Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judges elected in Nov. 8 election
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – In the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, four people were running for judge in sections 2B and 2D, two in each. In section 2B (Jeff Davis), Guy Bradberry and Clayton Davis were running for election. Bradberry was elected as the Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge.
Election deniers are trying to influence the midterm elections at the polls, in the courts, and on the ballot
Election deniers who challenged the 2020 presidential election are influencing the 2022 midterms. About 300 election deniers are on ballots — with many likely to win, The Washington Post reported. There have been reports of right-wing groups monitoring ballot-drop boxes and questioning voters. Across the country, some of the...
Election 2022: Hudson narrowly leads race for House District 49
Rep. Zach Hudson has 51%, Randy Lauer has 49% in voting result update Wednesday, Nov. 8. An incumbent is leading a close race for House District 49, centered in Troutdale. As of Wednesday, Nov. 9, Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, leads with 51.01% of votes, while Randy Lauer trails with 48.81%. So far more than 15,600 votes have been counted.
Last-minute voting guide for Nov. 8: How to vote and what's on the ballot
Tuesday is Election Day. Looking for a last minute guide for voting in the 2022 elections? Start here.
Mason mayoral candidate Burrell bounced from ballot, loses court challenge
A federal appeals court has declined to reinstate a candidate running for mayor of Mason, Tenn., in a contentious race to become the next leader of the rural, west Tennessee community that drew national attention this year when it resisted calls by state officials to dissolve. Thomas “T.B.” Burrell, who...
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry wins reelection to 10th Congressional District seat
Update 2:19 a.m.: This story has been updated to reflect Perry’s win. Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press declared that U.S. Rep. Scott Perry defeated Democrat Shamaine Daniels to continue representing voters in three Harrisburg region counties. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Perry led Daniels 52% to...
No Serious Problems Reported at the Polls as Americans Vote in the Midterms
Americans voted without major problems Tuesday in midterm elections that followed two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted. No widespread problems with ballots or voter intimidation were reported by 8:30 p.m., although there were glitches in some places. None were unusual but some prominent Republicans began criticizing election procedures.
Vox
Where the battle for Senate control stands after Election Day
Control of the United States Senate is going to come down to the wire — and maybe a runoff election in Georgia. Here is where things stand as of 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday. Democrats need 50 seats to retain control of the Senate; Vice President Kamala Harris would continue to give them the tie-breaking vote for the next two years. Republicans need 51. As of Wednesday morning, both parties have the magic number within sight. Democrats control 48 seats and Republicans will hold at least 49. The GOP is going to win in Alaska, with two Republicans vying for the seat. Three races are still truly up for grabs: Arizona and Nevada, which are still counting votes, and Georgia, heading for a runoff election next month.
Democratic early voting trounces GOP in three states — analysts see something "different"
It's unclear whether the "Red Wave" the Republicans have been talking about since early 2022 will eventually materialize, but one thing is certain: Something is happening in early voting and it's helping the Democrats. MSNBC showed numbers in Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin that prove the enthusiasm of Democrats to get...
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
KAKE TV
Kansas: What to expect on election night
Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
americanmilitarynews.com
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
Parts of Nye’s ballot hand counting plan blocked by Nevada Supreme Court
Portions of a rural Nevada county’s plan to hand count ballots for the 2022 election are being curtailed by the state Supreme Court, which said in an order Friday the hand-count process cannot be livestreamed and county officials must ensure voters can use all options to verify their signature as provided by state law.
Three Undecided Races to Watch to Understand What’s Happening with the House
Republicans are still projected to take control of the House, but it might be by a narrower threshold than they had hoped.
