Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly's lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […]

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO