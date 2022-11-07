Read full article on original website
Related
Faulkner begins construction on new multi-dealership campus at former bank HQ
The largest car dealer company in the Harrisburg area has been impacted by the I-83 expansion project. Faulkner Toyota and Faulkner Honda on Paxton Street will be forced to move by PennDOT, but they won’t be moving very far. Faulkner has purchased the former Commerce Bank/Metro Bank headquarters and...
abc27.com
$115 million warehouse is being constructed in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Endurance Real Estate (Endurance), in partnership with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), announced the acquisition and commencement of construction on the Chambersburg Logistics Park warehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The distribution and warehouse facility is set to be 1,006,500 square feet and will...
Historic central Pa. home with dramatic religious past is demolished
David H. Peiffer was astounded by what he discovered after he was asked to dig into the history of a dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill. The house was built in the late 1700s by John Shopp Sr., who had connections to founders of the United...
abc27.com
Department store moving back home to York County
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
Lycoming County suit against central Pa. firm over landfill storage tank to continue
WILLIAMSPORT- A five-year-old lawsuit that accuses a Dillsburg contractor of not completing according to specifications a $5.7 million leachate storage tank at the Lycoming County landfill will continue. Lycoming County Judge William P. Carlucci last Thursday denied summary judgment motions filed by the county, its landfill engineering firm of Cummings...
abc27.com
Small aircraft crashes in York County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A small aircraft crashed in York County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near an airfield along Ebaugh Road in Hopewell Township. It’s not believed that the pilot suffered any serious injuries. The National Traffic Safety Board says they are not investigating the...
abc27.com
CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
local21news.com
Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
Will Hurricane Nicole bring major rainfall to central Pa.?
The storm system that is currently Hurricane Nicole will reach Pennsylvania this week, but according to the National Weather Service, it will not bring hurricane-strength conditions with it. Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said by the time Nicole arrives, it should be significantly weakened. There will be some rain moving in on...
Club closes after Harrisburg city flags ‘illegal activity’ with hookah lounge
A Harrisburg restaurant and nightclub along Second Street has permanently closed after city officials said they informed the owner about illegal activity taking place at the venue. Owner Joe Hobbs said he recently shutdown Nyree’s Lounge at 321 N. Second St., citing frustrations operating in the city. Nyree’s opened in...
WGAL
Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County
MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
Cumberland County incumbent wins third term in Pa. State house
A Republican incumbent has won a third term in the state house of representatives. State Rep. Barb Gleim of Middlesex Township defeated Democrat Alan Howe of Carlisle, who served in the Air Force for more than two decades. Gleim defeated Howe 16,213 to 10,133 in the 199th District in Cumberland...
York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house
A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
CLEAR: Vehicle fire caused delays, ramp restriction on I-83 north
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire caused delays and a ramp restriction on I-83 north on the late afternoon and early evening of Monday, Nov. 7. The vehicle fire was located at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West – Carlisle/Lewistown. According to Rescue Fire Company […]
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
In addition to Nike, another big name retailer is coming to Tanger Outlets Hershey
Columbia Sportswear is coming to the Hershey area. The Columbia Factory Store will open on Nov. 11 at Tanger Outlets Hershey, the shopping center announced. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Democratic incumbent Patty Kim’s popularity extends across the river
Five-term Democratic incumbent Patty Kim has won the 103rd state House District, defeating Republican David Buell, according to election results from Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Kim received 8,957 votes in Cumberland County versus Buell’s 7,636. In Dauphin County, she took 7,105 votes compared to Buell’s 876. The reconfigured...
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Harrisburg
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill at 7601 Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg. The ticket matched the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 10-33-41-47-56. The red Powerball was 10. The holder of the...
WGAL
Vehicle fire leads traffic delays on I-83 northbound in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire caused traffic delays and ramp restrictions along Interstate 83 northbound in Dauphin County on Monday evening. According to PA511, the vehicle fire was located on I-83 northbound at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West-Carlisle/Lewistown. According to the Colonial Park Fire Company, a...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2