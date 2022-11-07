ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

$115 million warehouse is being constructed in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Endurance Real Estate (Endurance), in partnership with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), announced the acquisition and commencement of construction on the Chambersburg Logistics Park warehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The distribution and warehouse facility is set to be 1,006,500 square feet and will...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Department store moving back home to York County

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
RED LION, PA
abc27 News

US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Small aircraft crashes in York County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A small aircraft crashed in York County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near an airfield along Ebaugh Road in Hopewell Township. It’s not believed that the pilot suffered any serious injuries. The National Traffic Safety Board says they are not investigating the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
local21news.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Will Hurricane Nicole bring major rainfall to central Pa.?

The storm system that is currently Hurricane Nicole will reach Pennsylvania this week, but according to the National Weather Service, it will not bring hurricane-strength conditions with it. Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said by the time Nicole arrives, it should be significantly weakened. There will be some rain moving in on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County

MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house

A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

CLEAR: Vehicle fire caused delays, ramp restriction on I-83 north

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire caused delays and a ramp restriction on I-83 north on the late afternoon and early evening of Monday, Nov. 7. The vehicle fire was located at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West – Carlisle/Lewistown. According to Rescue Fire Company […]
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Harrisburg

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill at 7601 Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg. The ticket matched the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 10-33-41-47-56. The red Powerball was 10. The holder of the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Vehicle fire leads traffic delays on I-83 northbound in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire caused traffic delays and ramp restrictions along Interstate 83 northbound in Dauphin County on Monday evening. According to PA511, the vehicle fire was located on I-83 northbound at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West-Carlisle/Lewistown. According to the Colonial Park Fire Company, a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
