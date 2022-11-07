ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12up

Comments / 0

Related
The Clarion Ledger

New dynamic evident in Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin's praise of Alabama, Nick Saban

OXFORD — Flattery is part of the weekly ritual for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and just about every college football coach in the country. It is in any coach's best interest for the public to hold a positive opinion about the next team on his schedule. Lose and you've fallen short against a quality team. Win and you've toppled a giant. Most want to avoid providing bulletin board material at all costs, too.
OXFORD, MS
12up

12up

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy