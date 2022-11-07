Read full article on original website
Related
Giants' Xavier McKinney won't commit to 2022 return after ATV accident
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney will miss at least four weeks after suffering an injury while on a guided tour in Cabo during the bye week. McKinney told reporters on Tuesday that his Can-Am tipped during said tour and he landed on his hand. It resulted in multiple broken fingers and a subsequent surgery.
Giants’ Xavier McKinney broke fingers in ATV accident, had surgery, won’t say if he was driving
Giants free safety Xavier McKinney on Tuesday apologized for the all-terrain vehicle accident that will sideline him for at least four games, while clarifying what happened. He also said he is willing to accept the Giants yanking his salary, if that’s what they want to do.
Julian Love sheds light on how Giants have responded to Xavier McKinney's ATV mishap
The Giants will be without Xavier McKinney for a few weeks after he injured his hand in an ATV accident during the bye week. Julian Love told “Tiki & Tierney” how the team responded to that news.
Crimson Tikes: Next Up, Alabama
A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
New dynamic evident in Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin's praise of Alabama, Nick Saban
OXFORD — Flattery is part of the weekly ritual for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and just about every college football coach in the country. It is in any coach's best interest for the public to hold a positive opinion about the next team on his schedule. Lose and you've fallen short against a quality team. Win and you've toppled a giant. Most want to avoid providing bulletin board material at all costs, too.
Nick Saban reflects on the recruitment of Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins
There is no hiding the fact that Alabama’s defense will have its hands full trying to stop Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Wednesday about the talented freshman running back. “We looked at him coming out last year. In hindsight, it’d be great if he was on our team,” he said.
FOX Sports
LSU TE Mason Taylor (literally) shakes Baton Rouge with catch vs. Alabama
It was a good weekend to be an LSU fan and part of the Taylor family. LSU freshman tight end Mason Taylor, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and nephew of "Speak" co-host Joy Taylor, was the hero for the No. 10 Tigers in their stunning upset of No. 6 Alabama in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday.
Colts fire Frank Reich and shockingly replace him with Jeff Saturday
You've almost got to feel bad for Frank Reich. He was never really given a fair shake to turn things around for the Indianapolis Colts, and now he's out of a job. On Monday, it was announced that he had been fired. Not only that, but it has been a...
12up
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
12up's News Break profilehttps://www.12up.com/
Comments / 0