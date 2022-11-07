ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Capital Sun

Unsuccessful Idaho lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative

On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho. Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the initiative won’t begin until January, but she is partnering with the […] The post Unsuccessful Idaho lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
610KONA

Morrow County Voters Approve Measure to Join Idaho

There was not a lot of reporting about it, but now another county has joined the Greater Idaho Movement. Actually, two more counties have, on Tuesday, approved moving the border with Idaho to include them in the Gem State. The Greater Idaho Movement began some time ago, fell off, then was renewed over the last year or two.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids

Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke secures lieutenant governor bid

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke appears successful in his bid to become the next Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. Three candidates were on the ballot — Bedke, a Republican; Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler; and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson).
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise's elderly homeless population struggles to find shelter

Older folks who can’t find a place to live and adults who can’t take care of themselves are living on the street in Boise. And they are at serious risk of harm or even death. That’s the scary conclusion of some disturbing reporting from Margaret Carmel, a reporter...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise

Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name

The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little wins re-election to second term

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little will be re-elected to a second term as governor, with the Associated Press calling the race for Little at 9:05 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, moments after polls closed in North Idaho.  The AP called the race before statewide results were available.  Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, partial, unofficial election […] The post Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little wins re-election to second term appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Hard Times May Revive Dying Rural Idaho

I guess if you live in King Hill, you’re thankful it’s not Richfield. Both have probably seen better days and decline is usually related to a sudden economic change. A rail line no longer passes through or a major highway changes course. On the plus side, real estate is often more reasonable. I visited a ghost town last summer in Nevada. Some people built a large and beautiful house on one end. While you look immediately at some run-down properties, the view beyond is of a beautiful valley unfolding for miles.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs

Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
BLISS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Top 3 States People from Idaho Move to the Most

We’ve definitely noticed some extreme growth in Idaho this year — so many people are moving here!. But something we probably don’t think about very often is where are people from here moving to?. There’s a recent article from Stacker that shares the three most popular destinations...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Boise Police clear homeless tent camp behind Interfaith Sanctuary

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police officers and members of the alternative sentencing program known as SLD or Sheriff's Labor Detail cleaned out a growing homeless encampment behind the Interfaith Sanctuary Wednesday. SLD workers removed tents, and personal belongings, along with trash and debris that had accumulated. A spokesperson...
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho’s Greatest Invention Bears the Name of a Great Hero

First, the list wasn’t alphabetical. I had to do some scrolling to find Idaho. By the way, Utah gets a broadcast mention for the work of Philo Taylor Farnsworth. While he was a Utah guy, much of his early broadcast work was in Idaho Falls. Sometimes we don’t get the credit we deserve. Then I came across the actual entry for Idaho and I was filled with pride.
IDAHO STATE

