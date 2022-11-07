I guess if you live in King Hill, you’re thankful it’s not Richfield. Both have probably seen better days and decline is usually related to a sudden economic change. A rail line no longer passes through or a major highway changes course. On the plus side, real estate is often more reasonable. I visited a ghost town last summer in Nevada. Some people built a large and beautiful house on one end. While you look immediately at some run-down properties, the view beyond is of a beautiful valley unfolding for miles.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO