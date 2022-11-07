Encompass Technologies Partners With Leading Convenience Retail Technology Provider To Help Bev-Alc Distributors Increase Sales

Read full article on original website
FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Today, leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced a partnership with Sony Network Communications Europe. The partnership will integrate data from Visilion — Sony’s real-time cargo and asset tracking solution — with FourKites’ real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility platform. This collaboration will help enterprise customers solve their most complex use cases. Now, customers will be able to view FourKites’ real-time data for shipments in transit and in the yard, together with Visilion’s granular real-time data on cargo location and condition to provide best-in-class estimated times of arrival (ETAs) and enhanced end-customer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005131/en/ FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)
Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Nexite Announces Approval of 14 Us Patents for Its Perfect Store Solution Technology
Nexite, the pioneering data platform for real-time in-store intelligence and truly seamless retail shopping, announced that it has received approval of 14 patents in categories across data privacy, connected retail/consumer, anti-theft/security, network management, energy harvesting, and ecosystem. These patents, which cover Nexite’s tag, reader, and platform, present new offerings for consumers and meet data privacy mandates in the industry.
crowdfundinsider.com
BankWise Technology Helps Power Quontic Bank’s Wearable Pay Ring
BankWise Technology, a Saratoga Springs developer of custom programming for banks, announced that it has “provided the system development, integration, and support for the nation’s first wearable payment ring launched by digital bank, Quontic.”. The Quontic Pay Ring is described as “an innovative payment technology that allows Quontic...
microcapdaily.com
Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: INND) On Watch as Hearing Aid Pioneer Launches Line of 4 OTC Hearing Aid Models to Retailers & Pharmacy Chains
Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: INND) is one of the most exciting stocks on the bulletin boards that has been heating up ever since the new FDA OTC Hearing Aid Law was enacted allowing hearing aids to be sold over the counter without a prescription. InnerScope has already launched a line of 4 OTC hearing aid models priced between $499.99 to $999.99 now being shipped out to the Company’s extensive distribution network of major retailers and pharmacy chains including Walmart Vision Centers, RiteAid.com, BestBuy.com, and Amazon.com just to name a few. The stock is coming back strong on Wednesday after a shake to a low of $0.0127.
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
salestechstar.com
Mamenta Becomes Official Coupang Technology Partner to Simplify Selling into Korea
South Korea, the world’s 4th largest ecommerce market, is now just a few clicks away for cross-border sellers. Mamenta, Inc., and Coupang, both leaders in global ecommerce, announced that Coupang has partnered with Mamenta, a technology suite that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, Gerber, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions into Global Marketplaces like Coupang. Brands on Coupang can increase revenue and orders, accelerate cross-border commerce in new markets, and maximize profits.
Ingram Micro Now Offering “SIM to Cloud Solutions” at Scale for Channel Partners in the U.S.
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- INGRAM MICRO ONE – Ingram Micro Inc. today announced a new B2B, go-to-market relationship with T-Mobile designed to increase adoption of “SIM to Cloud Solutions” with the IT channel and across the nation’s fast-growing and future-focused small to mid-size businesses and enterprises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005814/en/ “Executing against Ingram Micro’s stated SIM to Cloud strategy, we are excited to welcome T-Mobile and further enable our channel partners to capitalize on their existing datacenter and cloud expertise and create, market, sell and support new 5G business and service opportunities that businesses of all sizes are hungry for and need.” - Jeff Yelton, vice president and general manager, Infrastructure and Specialty Technologies, Ingram Micro (Photo: Business Wire)
Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate Is Top of Mind for 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) (“Volta”), an industry-leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and media company, today announced the findings of its second annual Climate Conscious Consumer study, which tracks how our climate influences consumer spending, what environmentally-conscious consumers desire from advertisers, and how drivers are thinking about EVs. The study is based on responses from 997 Americans representative of the U.S. adult population gathered in September 2022 by F’inn, a leading independent research firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005356/en/ Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate is Top of Mind For 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
Enhanced Data Sharing Critical to Digital Transformation in Food Industry
The supply chain disruptions and relentless aftershocks experienced by the food industry over the past three years has accelerated digital transformation by producers, suppliers, distributors and retailers. Leading-edge companies are working to move data and metrics relevant to their unique operations from legacy systems and manual processes to digitally enabled platforms. But for every brand/SKU/channel/retailer/point-of-sale combination, there can be as many as 30 businesses and 200 unique interactions in the route from field to shelf. Data silos abound, both within and between supply chain participants.
North America’s First In-line Sandwich Packaging Testing Lab at ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC)
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with JBT Proseal, a leading tray sealing machine manufacturer, to offer North America’s first in-line sandwich packaging testing lab at ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC). Designed to form and seal fresh sandwich packaging, Proseal’s GTSV machine will be used to optimize packaging design while allowing customers to run trials on new packaging formats without disrupting commercial production operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005629/en/ ProAmpac’s Sandwich Wedge is a fiber-based package that includes a thin film lining for product viewing and freshness. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sustainable Logistics Center Coming to New York Metro Area
Businesses looking to provide same-day delivery on the East Coast are getting a new logistics center, the Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II, in northern New Jersey. The facility, to be developed and managed by Goodman Group, is strategically located for last-mile logistics delivery to over 15 million people in the New York City metro area. “The launch of our latest development in New Jersey will unlock a new strategic location, making it highly sought after by customers servicing New York City and the surrounding communities,” Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America, said. “Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II is a great example...
waste360.com
Report Details Closed Loop's Reusable Bag Pilot Involving Three Major Retailers
About 100 billion plastic bags are used each year in the U.S. alone, with less than 10 percent of them recycled, by multiple industry accounts. The amassing waste is too great for any one entity, whether retail chain or other, to tackle. Having positive environmental impact will require collaboration among retailers and other partners along the supply chain, as this is a systematic problem. This is a recurring message in a new report released by Closed Loop Partners, which contains findings and insight from a multi-retailer pilot it facilitated, which tested an alternative to the single-use plastic bag: reusable bags. They were offered to customers across nine CVS Health, Target, and Walmart stores for 10 weeks.
freightwaves.com
RPA and IA: The new drivers of digital transformation
There is a widening gap in the logistics industry — between organizations that have undergone a digital transformation and those that have not. It’s not a secret that the freight technology revolution has disrupted the logistics industry, and investors are betting their money it will continue. Freight technology venture capital investment deals soared from $11.7 billion in 2016 to an astounding $41.3 billion in 2021, according to numbers reported by Pitchbook. The result of this influx of capital is technological innovations that have redefined the meaning of optimized and resilient supply chains.
Yieldmo and IRIS.TV Announce Smart Data Partnership to Drive Superior Advertising Outcomes
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Yieldmo, the smart advertising exchange that differentiates and enhances the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers, today announced an agreement to collaborate with IRIS.TV, the only data platform built for video, increasing publisher and buyer adoption of contextually enriched CTV. This partnership offering includes omnichannel contextual curation to buyers across CTV, OLV, and display advertising from leading independent data companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005253/en/ Yieldmo and IRIS.TV Announce Smart Data Partnership to Drive Superior Advertising Outcomes (Photo: Business Wire)
Eric Mackenzie Joins Digital Experience Agency Whereoware as Chief Technology Officer
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Whereoware, an award-winning digital experience agency, announced today the addition of Eric MacKenzie as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire to Whereoware’s executive team reinforces their commitment to marrying powerful technology, strategic activation, and business consulting to deliver elevated customer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005444/en/ Eric MacKenzie, Chief Technology Officer, Whereoware (Photo: Business Wire)
hospitalitytech.com
Pulse Hotels & Resorts Partners with IDeaS to Gain Market Share through Automated Data Analysis
IDeaS, a SAS company, a provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today Pulse Hotels & Resorts has adopted G3 RMS across four of its Maldives-based properties to deliver accurate forecasting, better manage operational resources, and gain market share. Given its portfolio of resorts is diverse in relation...
