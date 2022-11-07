Encompass Technologies Partners With Leading Convenience Retail Technology Provider To Help Bev-Alc Distributors Increase Sales

About 100 billion plastic bags are used each year in the U.S. alone, with less than 10 percent of them recycled, by multiple industry accounts. The amassing waste is too great for any one entity, whether retail chain or other, to tackle. Having positive environmental impact will require collaboration among retailers and other partners along the supply chain, as this is a systematic problem. This is a recurring message in a new report released by Closed Loop Partners, which contains findings and insight from a multi-retailer pilot it facilitated, which tested an alternative to the single-use plastic bag: reusable bags. They were offered to customers across nine CVS Health, Target, and Walmart stores for 10 weeks.

