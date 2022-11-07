ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

BetMGM NHL: Bet $10, Get $200 on any goal scored

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With BetMGM Sportsbook, hockey lovers who bet on any NHL game today can get a Bet $10, Win $200 offer by clicking ➡️ here...
The Spun

Jeff Goodman Reveals His Preseason Final Four Prediction

It may be November but its never too early to talk March Madness. On Monday, longtime basketball analyst Jeff Goodman shared his Final Four prediction and national title picks. Revealing that he believes UNC, Creighton, UCLA and Virginia will find themselves on college hoops' biggest stage; with the Bruins taking...
VIRGINIA STATE
ESPN

Philadelphia faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta. Atlanta went 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season....
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Rider vs Providence prediction, odds and pick — 11/8/2022

The Rider Broncs take on the Providence Friars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Rider Providence prediction and pick. The Providence Friars delivered a dream season in 2022, winning the Big East regular-season championship for the first time in school history. Coach Ed Cooley worked wonders with a lineup which was not physically imposing but which was fundamentally sound, made the right plays late in games, and was tremendous from the free throw line, doing all the little things that win close games and provide a small added margin which made all the difference. Providence was able to then reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The Friars gave eventual national champion Kansas a good fight before falling to the Jayhawks in the Midwest Regional semifinals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LaSalle vs. Villanova, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

The La Salle Explorers will meet the Villanova Wildcats in college basketball action on Monday night from the Finneran Pavilion. La Salle is coming off an 11-win season last year as they look to improve over last year, while Villanova finished off their year with 30 wins and will enter the Kyle Neptune era on Monday night as they look to continue their legacy.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Names The Worst Team In College Basketball

The college basketball season officially kicked off as programs from around the country played their first game. Plenty of programs started off the season the right way, with a win. Unfortunately, there were a number of teams that suffered blowout losses in their first games as well. Following the first...
DOVER, DE
ESPN

Georgetown snaps 21-game losing streak with OT win vs. Coppin State

On Nov. 27, 1972, John Thompson Jr. made his coaching debut at Georgetown, where he led the program to the 1984 national title and turned the Hoyas into a college basketball powerhouse. On Tuesday, nearly 50 years after Thompson's reign began, Georgetown snapped a 21-game losing streak. Prior to Georgetown's...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 24 points to make coach Kyle Neptune a winner in his Villanova debut in the program’s first game since Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright’s sudden retirement, and the No. 16 Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 on Monday night. With Wright watching, the Wildcats played in the opener a lot like the team coming off the retired coach’s last Final Four season. The Wildcats returned three starters (a fourth, Justin Moore, was injured) from the team that lost a national semifinal game to Kansas. Expectations have been tempered following Wright’s departure. Villanova, the defending Big East Tournament champion, was picked third in a preseason poll. Villanova also earned its lowest preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2008. The polls meant nothing at tipoff.
VILLANOVA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy