Apple is firmly team "hay is for horses" because it's pulling the "hey" from Siri's wake-up command. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has been working on this improvement to its AI voice assistant for several months and plans to roll out the change either next year or the following year. You may be wondering why dropping a little word would take so long to implement. Well, that's because removing half of the trigger phrase makes it harder for Siri to accurately pick up and respond to requests, especially in multiple accents and dialects.

3 DAYS AGO