Read full article on original website
Related
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas’ issues 1 and 2 decided: where do they stand?
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — While much of the midterm election focus in Arkansas being on Issue 4, the legalization of recreational marijuana, here’s how Issues 1 and 2 panned out in the election results on November 8, 2022. Issue 1: Rejected. Arkansans voted to deny this issue...
Arkansas Election results: Live updates as votes are counted statewide
ARKANSAS, USA — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has live updates, including everything you need to know from what the issues are to the results of the state's biggest elections. To get a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about what is on...
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock Mayor wins re-election; Republicans win big in Arkansas contests
While votes are still being counted in some races, some familiar names were among the winners in Tuesday’s midterm election in Arkansas. With control of the U.S. House and Senate still uncertain, Republicans continue to have a strong foothold in Arkansas politics. Mayor of Little Rock. Little Rock Mayor...
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas’ race for governor is guaranteed to make history regardless of the outcome
LITTLE ROCK, ARK., (KTVE/KARD) — Regardless of the outcome of the 2022 Arkansas governor race, the state will make history with the candidate that citizens choose to elect. Arkansas will either elect the state’s first woman governor, or the state’s first Black governor. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has...
Kait 8
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas gubernatorial race
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be Arkansas’s next governor. According to early returns, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Chris Jones. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas’s 44th governor from 1996 to 2007. Also running for governor were...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana, more liberal proposal could emerge in 2024
Voters in Arkansas have rejected a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, also known as Issue 4. Unofficial results showed that 56% of voters were against the amendment in Tuesday’s general election. It was one of two states, including North Dakota, where marijuana’s recreational use failed. A similar measure in...
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Republican candidates win big in Arkansas races, first female governor elected; Stuttgart elects new city council member
Approximately half the registered voters in the state of Arkansas participated in mid-term elections, turning out at the polls yesterday, or by voting early or absentee. Arkansas County’s voter turn-out was slightly more than 51%. In unofficial election results from Arkansas County Clerk Melissa Wood’s office, Larry Cox narrowly...
Tracking results for Arkansas Issue 4 on election night
ARKANSAS, USA — One of the biggest and most debated issues on this year's midterm ballot in Arkansas is Issue 4, which is the push to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If passed, it would legalize marijuana for recreational use for people 21 and over, allowing them to...
Voters snuff out Arkansas recreational marijuana effort
After the issue wound its way through the state political and legal process, Arkansans will vote Tuesday on if the state will allow recreational marijuana use for adults.
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigns in Fort Smith the day before Election Day
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones spent Election Day eve campaigning for Arkansas' votesin the race to become the state's next governor. Sanders talked to supporters at George's Restaurant in Fort Smith on Monday. She urged people to vote. Follow this link for...
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
State leaders make final plea to Arkansans, opposing recreational marijuana before election
Just one day ahead of Election Day, dozens of state leaders made their final pleas to Arkansans to vote against a hot topic on the ballot in a press conference Monday.
U.S. Senate and House of Representatives election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters took to the polls on November 8 to elect one Senator and three House of Representatives positions. You can view the results for the U.S. Congress below.
menastar.com
How the Arkansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision
Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
Arkansas voters reject legal marijuana measure
Voters in Arkansas rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would have legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Under the measure, cannabis use would have been legalized for residents 21 years and older beginning on March 8. Medicinal pot use is already legal in Arkansas. Arkansas was one of five states...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 7