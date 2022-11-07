ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, ME

WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Small Costal Maine Town Hides Millions in Lost Pirate Treasure

When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
Z107.3

Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?

Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Bennoch Rd in Alton now reopen

ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A portion of the Bennoch Rd near Alton Grocery Store is now reopen after being closed due to a wildland fire. Old Town Public Safety closed the route for a few hours on Tuesday to put out the fire. The fire which was caused by a...
ALTON, ME
Z107.3

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Linnehan Requests Ellsworth City Council Recount

Unofficially trailing John Stein by 56 votes, for the final spot on the Ellsworth City Council, John Linnehan has requested a recount, which will take place on Thursday, November 10th at 10 a.m. Jon Stein unofficially had 1282 votes while John Linnehan had 1226 votes. As it stands, Stein will...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Clinton Police searching for runaway man

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Clinton Police have paused the search for a man they say ran from State Police on the interstate earlier Wednesday. Officials said at 5:30 p.m. that he was last seen in a field by the Wright Farm on Wright Road. He’s described as having red hair...
CLINTON, ME
wagmtv.com

High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
mainernews.com

Central Maine’s Powers

Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help

AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Community Policy