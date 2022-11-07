Read full article on original website
5th Annual Ellsworth Cider & Cheese Festival is Back to In Person
Time to celebrate a revival of two traditional foods. Hard cider And cheese. This weekend in downtown Ellsworth, it is the down east Cider & Cheese Festival. Join Heart of Ellsworth for sit down guided tastings of several hard ciders and cheeses. This also includes participation by several Ellsworth restaurant...
Free Veteran’s Day Activities in Hancock and Washington Counties
Friday, November 11th is Veteran's Day! It's the day to Honor all of our veteran's! Here are a list of free activities in Hancock and Washington County. Acadia National Park - There is NO admission to the Park on Veteran's Day, November 11th. Cherryfield - St. Michael's Church located at...
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
Bar Harbor Bed Races Moving from Saturday to Friday
The forecast for Saturday, November 12th calls for rain in Bar Harbor.Not a good day to be wandering around outside. So.... The decision has been made to move the Bed Races and the Pajama Sale to Friday, November 11th, Veteran's Day!. The races will take place at the same time....
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
Small Costal Maine Town Hides Millions in Lost Pirate Treasure
When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
Support Conners Emerson 8th Grade Class Saturday November 12th
The Conners Emerson 8th Grade Class will be out bright and early, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, November 12th selling pies in front of the Swan Agency on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor! They'll be selling the pies to raise money for their end of the year white water rafting trip.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Bennoch Rd in Alton now reopen
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A portion of the Bennoch Rd near Alton Grocery Store is now reopen after being closed due to a wildland fire. Old Town Public Safety closed the route for a few hours on Tuesday to put out the fire. The fire which was caused by a...
Sips and SWH Congregational Church Offering Free Thankgiving Dinner
For the 3rd year in a row, Sips 2.0 and the Southwest Harbor Congregational Church are teaming up to provide FREE Thanksgiving meals to all who want, but the deadline to order is Friday November 18th!. Meals will consist of. Turkey. Mashed Potatoes. Stuffng. Gravy. Honey Glazed Carrots. Green Bean...
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Preorder Thanksgiving Pies to Benefit the Ellsworth Eagles Girls Basketball Team
The Ellsworth High School Girls Basketball Team is having a pie sale to raise funds for items not in the budget! Pies may be picked up on Tuesday, November 22nd from 3 to 7 p.m. at Friends and Family Market in Ellsworth. Pies are $20.00 each. Pies available include. Apple.
Linnehan Requests Ellsworth City Council Recount
Unofficially trailing John Stein by 56 votes, for the final spot on the Ellsworth City Council, John Linnehan has requested a recount, which will take place on Thursday, November 10th at 10 a.m. Jon Stein unofficially had 1282 votes while John Linnehan had 1226 votes. As it stands, Stein will...
Clinton Police searching for runaway man
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Clinton Police have paused the search for a man they say ran from State Police on the interstate earlier Wednesday. Officials said at 5:30 p.m. that he was last seen in a field by the Wright Farm on Wright Road. He’s described as having red hair...
High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
Ellsworth Polling Locations for November 8th Election
In case all of the political ads haven't reminded you already, Tuesday, November 8th is Election Day. Here are the polling locations for Ellsworth's 4 Districts. The polls will be open 8 a.m to 8 p.m. Check back Tuesday night, as we will have the Ellsworth results on our website.
Central Maine’s Powers
Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help
AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
