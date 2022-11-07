NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Vote Here" signs lined the entrance to Bordeaux library Tuesday. Nashville resident James Vaughns showed up on Election Day to do just that. “I’ve been voting here for years, and I get here, go through the line, and then they tell me I have to vote at the YMCA, it’s the first time that ever happened,” Vaughns said.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO