Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Councilmember: Metro wasted money on third-party assessment of Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council continues to question the $2.1 billion plan for a new Tennessee Titans stadium. Councilmembers requested a third-party assessment detailing what it would cost to renovate Nissan Stadium. They received a report back and met with the contractor this week, but some councilmembers believe it was a waste of money because they’re not getting the answers they were looking for.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Looking for work? Davidson County Sheriff hiring correctional officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Davidson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is currently hiring for correctional officer positions. The office is now accepting correctional officer trainee applications which pays $52,574 after training and a 6-month probationary period. To start, new hires will receive a $43,646 salary which jumps to $47,597 after completion of the...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Japanese condiment company to invest $65 million in new Clarksville plant

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kewpie Corporation, a Japanese company known for its popular mayonnaise and salad dressing, is planning to invest more than $65 million into a Middle Tennessee facility. The development will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County. Kewpie made the announcement Wednesday along with the Tennessee...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New precincts lead to confusion at the polls for Nashville voters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Vote Here" signs lined the entrance to Bordeaux library Tuesday. Nashville resident James Vaughns showed up on Election Day to do just that. “I’ve been voting here for years, and I get here, go through the line, and then they tell me I have to vote at the YMCA, it’s the first time that ever happened,” Vaughns said.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being life-flighted to Nashville after a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville Tuesday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the status of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time. CPD is investigating the hit-and-run vehicle crash on Lafayette Road which involved two pedestrians.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Suspect indicted for 2020 murder of Clarksville man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man extradited to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday is charged for the 2020 murder of a 28-year-old Clarksville man. Jaelyn Deon Gant was indicted by a grand jury on several charges, including murder, for the death of Seth Stephens. Stephens was found shot multiple times...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on the 2000 block of Ed Temple Blvd. The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. One person has been taken to a hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was shot and life-flighted to Nashville after a Clarksville shooting on Monday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reported that they received a 911 call around 1 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting that occurred in the area of Wild Fern Lane. One victim was...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

