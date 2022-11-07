Read full article on original website
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville parent demands change following FOX 17 News 'Dropout Factory' report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Nashville parents are demanding more from Metro Nashville Public Schools following a FOX 17 News special report. The report found Glencliff High School is now considered a dropout factory, with a 53 percent graduation rate. One parent cited that report when approaching the MNPS...
Councilmember: Metro wasted money on third-party assessment of Nissan Stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council continues to question the $2.1 billion plan for a new Tennessee Titans stadium. Councilmembers requested a third-party assessment detailing what it would cost to renovate Nissan Stadium. They received a report back and met with the contractor this week, but some councilmembers believe it was a waste of money because they’re not getting the answers they were looking for.
MNPS staff work to get students to class amid chronic absences at local elementary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Administrators at a Metro Elementary School are working to keep students in class. More than 30 percent are chronically absent. School started about 13 weeks ago, but already more than 100 students at Schwab Elementary have missed class for a week or more. This is sparking concerns from school staff.
Metro parents say students sitting three per seat, in aisle on son’s school bus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The nationwide school bus driver shortage is no stranger to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). Metro says "sometimes" they combine routes to meet the need of students who must take the bus. On Monday, FOX 17 News spoke with a Metro parent who says her...
Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
Dropout Factory: why administrators say a Nashville high school has a 53% graduation rate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A South Nashville high school is now considered a dropout factory. A dropout factory is defined by researchers at Johns Hopkins University as a high school with less than 60 percent graduation rate. In 2007, eight Metro Nashville Public high schools met that threshold and...
FOX 17 News investigates: Brookmeade Park homeless camp costing taxpayers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A FOX 17 News investigation is leading our team to find out how much it’s costing taxpayers to maintain Brookmeade Park, one of Nashville’s largest homeless encampments. For the past two years, FOX 17 News has gone inside Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment, showing...
Looking for work? Davidson County Sheriff hiring correctional officers
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Davidson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is currently hiring for correctional officer positions. The office is now accepting correctional officer trainee applications which pays $52,574 after training and a 6-month probationary period. To start, new hires will receive a $43,646 salary which jumps to $47,597 after completion of the...
Japanese condiment company to invest $65 million in new Clarksville plant
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kewpie Corporation, a Japanese company known for its popular mayonnaise and salad dressing, is planning to invest more than $65 million into a Middle Tennessee facility. The development will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County. Kewpie made the announcement Wednesday along with the Tennessee...
New precincts lead to confusion at the polls for Nashville voters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Vote Here" signs lined the entrance to Bordeaux library Tuesday. Nashville resident James Vaughns showed up on Election Day to do just that. “I’ve been voting here for years, and I get here, go through the line, and then they tell me I have to vote at the YMCA, it’s the first time that ever happened,” Vaughns said.
As Nashville polls closed, 117 voters re-cast provisional ballots after election error
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the Davidson County polls closed Tuesday, officials confirmed that 117 voters out of the 438 citizens who cast their vote for the wrong ballot filled out provisional ballots Tuesday. The Associated Press found that more than 430 people cast their votes in the wrong...
Davidson County Election Commission administrator responds to early voting error
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The state’s recent redistricting of Davidson County led to confusion at the polls, with more than 430 voters who may have cast the wrong ballot. It's led to the Davidson County Election Commission rushing to make last-minute changes ahead of polls opening. Here’s how...
Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville hit-and-run crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being life-flighted to Nashville after a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville Tuesday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the status of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time. CPD is investigating the hit-and-run vehicle crash on Lafayette Road which involved two pedestrians.
Suspect indicted for 2020 murder of Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man extradited to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday is charged for the 2020 murder of a 28-year-old Clarksville man. Jaelyn Deon Gant was indicted by a grand jury on several charges, including murder, for the death of Seth Stephens. Stephens was found shot multiple times...
1 transported after Gallatin Pike crash involving WeGo bus, semi truck
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Gallatin Pike that involved a WeGo bus and a semi truck. The Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene. A spokesperson tells FOX 17 News there were around 30 passengers on the bus.
Shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on the 2000 block of Ed Temple Blvd. The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. One person has been taken to a hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
One person life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville shooting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was shot and life-flighted to Nashville after a Clarksville shooting on Monday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reported that they received a 911 call around 1 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting that occurred in the area of Wild Fern Lane. One victim was...
Metro Police search for woman allegedly targeting men, pretending to be rideshare driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are working to identify a woman who is allegedly targeting men by pretending to be a rideshare driver in downtown Nashville. The woman is reportedly scheming to steal male victim’s wallets, and then uses their credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards, Metro Police report.
'It happens every day': Dealer arrested for selling drugs at Brookmeade homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Forty-year-old Joseph Franklin is being held on a more than $100,000 bond after detectives say they found a 9 mm pistol on him, along with more than 18 grams of drugs—including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroine—at Brookmeade Park. Advocates say drug use and addiction...
Son claims self defense in fatal shooting of mother's boyfriend at Nashville home
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a 20-year-old who killed his mother's boyfriend may have done so in self defense. Police say Zion Lacy lives in the Sycamore Road home where the fatal shooting took place on Tuesday morning. According to police, Lacy and his mother's boyfriend, 49-year-old...
