Bradenton, FL

Subtropical Storm Nicole could hit Florida as a hurricane. What is Bradenton’s forecast?

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Bradenton. See the latest story here .

Subtropical Storm Nicole is threatening all of Florida with the potential of strong winds, heavy rains and thunderstorms this week.

The system is predicted to make landfall on Florida’s east coast early Thursday morning as a tropical storm or weak Category 1 hurricane and then cut across the state before taking a hard right curve to the northeast.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Nicole was located about 435 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas in the Atlantic Ocean.

“We’re not forecasting a major hurricane,” National Hurricane Center Acting Director Jamie Rhome said in a Monday update. “We’re not forecasting rapid intensification.”

But while the storm is “not an Ian situation,” according to Rhome, Florida residents should still be paying attention to the weather.

A state of emergency was declared Monday for Manatee, Sarasota and 32 other Florida counties, allowing state and local governments more flexibility to prepare for storm impacts.

Forecasters predict an increasingly windy week for Southwest Florida, including Bradenton, with rain arriving on Wednesday and tropical storm conditions possible by Wednesday night.

The area is currently forecast to receive up to 4 inches of rainfall during the tropical storm window, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Here’s look at the local forecast.

Bradenton and Palmetto: A moderate chance of rain is expected on Wednesday, increasing into the night. Breezy conditions during the day will develop into potential tropical storm conditions by Wednesday evening. Tropical storm conditions could continue throughout the day on Thursday, when a high chance of rain is predicted. The weather should calm by Thursday night, but cloudy conditions and rain could persist through the end of the work week.

Anna Maria Island: A moderate chance of rain is expected on Wednesday, increasing into the night. A strong breeze during the day will develop into potential tropical storm conditions by Wednesday evening. Tropical storm conditions could continue throughout the day and into the night on Thursday, when a high chance of rain is predicted. The weather should calm by Friday morning, but cloudy conditions and rain could persist through the end of the work week.

Inland Manatee County: A moderate chance of rain is expected in Lakewood Ranch, Myakka City and Parrish on Wednesday, increasing into the night. Breezy conditions during the day will develop into potential tropical storm conditions by Wednesday evening. Tropical storm conditions could continue throughout the day on Thursday, when a high chance of rain is predicted. The weather should calm by Thursday night, but cloudy conditions and rain could persist through the end of the work week.

