Read full article on original website
Related
Dozens of scientists poached from US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West
DOZENS of scientists have been poached from a US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West. They've gone on to help Beijing build world-ending warheads, drones, camouflage and quiet submarines. According to a new report, 162 Chinese scientists who worked on top secret research at Los...
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
Tech war: How the US chip embargo is eroding China's research base
When Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in August, it made front-page news around the world and raised the specter of an all-out war between the U.S. and China. Early in October, the Biden administration made a far more decisive move against China – but it barely made the news in Australia.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
CNET
Nvidia Has Advanced Chip for China That Meets US Exports Rules
Chipmaker Nvidia has developed a new advanced chip for China that adheres to new US control export rules aimed at restricting that country's access to AI technology. The chip, known as the A800, is an alternative to the A100 chip that went into production in the third quarter, Nvidia said Monday. "The A800 meets the US government's clear test for reduced export control and cannot be programmed to exceed it," a spokesperson for the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker said in a statement.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
americanmilitarynews.com
China buys up US technology to keep tabs on its citizens
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Chinese public security entities have been acquiring U.S. technology with the transfers becoming increasingly regular, especially of DNA analysis equipment needed for mass surveillance, a new report has found. “The Role of US Technology in China’s...
Possible interference from Beijing looms over elections
Democratic countries are sounding the alarm about Chinese government efforts to illicitly influence their elections. The big picture: Governments, including Russia and the U.S., have long-documented histories of interfering with or attempting to influence the elections of other countries. Recent campaigns indicate that China is now getting into the game as well.
Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate Is Top of Mind for 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) (“Volta”), an industry-leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and media company, today announced the findings of its second annual Climate Conscious Consumer study, which tracks how our climate influences consumer spending, what environmentally-conscious consumers desire from advertisers, and how drivers are thinking about EVs. The study is based on responses from 997 Americans representative of the U.S. adult population gathered in September 2022 by F’inn, a leading independent research firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005356/en/ Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate is Top of Mind For 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort (Graphic: Business Wire)
dronedj.com
We are not a Chinese military company, drone giant DJI releases new statement
Last month, DJI found itself on the US Department of Defense’s official blacklist for seemingly having close ties to China’s military. The tech giant has since denounced those allegations, stressing it would formally challenge its inclusion on the list. And now, the world’s largest consumer drone maker has released another, detailed statement on the matter, explaining how it cannot influence how its products are used once they leave the company’s compounds.
dallasexpress.com
Largest Chip Manufacturer Suspends Work for Chinese Startup
To comply with regulations limiting certain chipmaking technology transfers to China, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), has suspended its production of advanced silicon for the Chinese startup Biren Technology, according to Bloomberg News. Announced by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Infrastructure Buildout is Crucial to Next Gen Tech Renaissance
We are on the precipice of a technological revolution that will transform nearly all aspects of our daily lives, but there are significant hurdles that must be overcome to support the full-scale drive into the future. Crossing the threshold into the tech renaissance, powered primarily by AI, will require exponential...
Maintaining Compliance Within Cannabis Logistics and Supply Chains
Cannabis logistics and supply chains are highly regulated environments. Cannabis businesses must implement strict controls and procedures to maintain compliance with state and federal regulations. The cannabis industry is booming, and it's not easy to navigate the legal landscape of this expanding market. Entrepreneurs are at risk if they don't...
TechCrunch
Ransomware gang threatens to publish thousands of Australians’ health data
Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurance provider, first disclosed a “cyber incident” on October 13, saying at the time that it detected unusual activity on its network and took immediate steps to contain the incident. Days later, the company said that customer data might have been exfiltrated. In...
campussafetymagazine.com
Microsoft: Beware of Nation-State Cyber Attacks, IoT Threats
Nation-state cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure are rising as countries continue to leverage technology to carry out advanced cyberattacks in addition to physical warfare, according to Microsoft’s latest Digital Defense Report. Much of the report focuses on the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine—which Microsoft attributes as a main cause of...
FTX collapse is looking a lot like crypto's Lehman moment
If Tuesday was crypto's Bear Stearns moment — the day that a central player in a financial ecosystem collapsed into the arms of a much bigger rival — then Wednesday was its Lehman Brothers moment, with that same central player simply imploding into a balance-sheet hole of unknowable size.
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
Exclusive: Biometric gunmaker raises $14 million led by Founders Fund
Biofire, a Colorado-based maker of biometric handguns, tells Axios that it's raised $14 million in Series A funding led by Founders Fund. Why it matters: Firearms were the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in 2020, per the CDC, most of which were either accidents or suicides. Biometric locks tied to the adult gun owner and authorized users could have helped keep thousands of kids alive.
protocol.com
The great AI race that wasn’t
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: lessons learned from our big series unpacking the narratives that surround the development of AI in the U.S. and China, why Twilio flew too close to the sun, and Nvidia plots a way around new U.S. export controls. The misconceptions underpinning the US-China...
protocol.com
Enterprises are driving productivity through an unlikely source: Security and compliance
COVID didn’t really bring new secular technology trends. Instead, the pandemic sped up the progress of changes that were already starting to be made. Businesses reimagined their digital processes. Cloud adoption increased. And security concerns became a higher priority. Each of these changes brings new risks, but the right processes and technology offer businesses significant positive benefits.
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0