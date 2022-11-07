Read full article on original website
Police: Man who caused fiery I-77 crash was on drugs
Authorities said a Nashport man was on drugs and driving without a valid license when his dump truck collided with a state transportation department vehicle along Interstate 77 in May, causing an explosion that engulfed both vehicles.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal southeast Ohio plane crash
MARIETTA, Ohio — Authorities have not determined what caused a small airplane to crash into a southeastern Ohio car dealership, killing two people on board last month. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary investigation of the crash on Wednesday. On Oct. 18, the private plane crashed at...
Police: Body found on I-71 in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a deceased person was found on Interstate 71 on the city's south side Wednesday morning. The body was found on the southbound side near Frank Road. They were pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m. Police had I-71 southbound shutdown at Interstate...
Chillicothe woman dies after 2-vehicle crash on US 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was pronounced dead following a two-vehicle car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on U.S. Route 23 in a Chevrolet S-10 when she failed to yield at a stop sign near Blackwater Road and was struck by another vehicle, OSHP says.
Police: 2 injured in South Linden neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a reported shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Wednesday night. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100 block of East 15th Avenue, west of Cleveland Avenue, just after 9:40 p.m. One person...
Man accused of stealing two chairs from east Columbus backyard porch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say stole two chairs from an east Columbus resident’s backyard porch. CPD states that on Nov. 7, the alleged suspect arrived at the backyard of a house just before 2:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Burt Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Once […]
Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
Man found guilty of raping child in Marion County
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
Franklin Township Police Department looks to rebuild after levy passes
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — With several failed levies in the past, officers with the Franklin Township Police Department have left the department fearing layoffs. Franklin Township Trustee John Fleshman said that he was worried that the proposed levy on the Nov. 8 ballot this year wasn’t going to pass.
Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint
DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
18-year-old charged in deadly shooting near Sheetz in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder more than one week after a fatal shooting near a northeast Columbus gas station. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz store and gas station at the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue. The vehicle was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of the Sheetz.
WSYX ABC6
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
On the run: Dayton police seek shooting suspect
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman in Dayton Friday. On Friday, Nov. 4, police were called to the intersection of East Third Street and North Jefferson Street on a reported shooting. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman had been shot. Crews […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Post investigating fatal crash on Hildebrant Road in Richland County
BUTLER — Troopers from the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Hildebrant Road, south of state Route 97 in Worthington Township. A passerby discovered the vehicle at approximately 6:45 a.m. this morning. The preliminary investigation showed a GMC...
Catalytic converter stolen from Columbus food truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traci Lukemire opened Donna's Delicious Dozen in 2019 right before the pandemic. During that challenging time, she relied on her food truck as a way to reach more customers. It wasn't cheap to branch out from her brick-and-mortar shop. “It's been crazy it's been a journey,”...
Police: Man, woman found dead in Dayton home
When crews searched the residence, they found the bodies of a 55-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. They both had gunshot wounds, according to Dayton police.
Police ask for help identifying suspects in shooting near Dayton bus stop
DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help after one person was injured in a shooting near a Dayton bus stop Friday. On Nov. 4, around 3:30 p.m. crews were called to East Third Street and North Jefferson Street to reports of a shooting. Crews were able...
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
