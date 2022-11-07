Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Related
CBS 58
CBS 58's One Good Thing: Media Brew City Battle
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We know they talk about basketball -- but can they play?. Our own Darius Joshua and Scott Grodsky hit the hardwood with other area sports reporters today. It was a friendly matchup. And no, it wasn't held at Fiserv Forum or Panther Arena. This court is...
CBS 58
Milwaukee parents hiring their kids to improve financial skills
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Increasing numbers of parents are hiring their own children, in an attempt to teach financial skills at home. To share their story, Andrew Kerr and his twins, Ember and Aidan, joined us on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to discuss their story. The Kerr family uses an app...
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town
Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart
WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
CBS 58
Family-friendly holiday activities headed to The Corners of Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Corners of Brookfield is decking the halls with some family-friendly festivities to gear up for the holiday season. The shopping center is also offering expanded hours and premier parcel delivery services. Kids will be encouraged to write a letter to Santa and put it...
Wisconsin football: Badgers land 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue
The Wisconsin Badgers add commitment No. 13 in the 2023 recruiting class in quarterback Cole LaCrue of Broomfield, Colorado.
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
CBS 58
Fill a shoebox with gifts to change the holiday season for your Milwaukee neighbors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is a time for giving, with that sentiment especially being felt here in Wisconsin. To offer a little extra holiday cheer, one initiative works to fill shoeboxes with small gifts for a chosen age and gender group. Those boxes are then distributed to folks in the community needing a little extra holiday cheer.
Tim Michels during concession speech: 'It wasn't our night tonight'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels took the stage at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning to concede the race to Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
CBS 58
Hales Corners resident wins $50K Powerball prize, record-breaking jackpot still up for grabs
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- No one became a billionaire on Saturday for the Powerball drawing, but some won big in Wisconsin. Someone in Hales Corners won a $50,000 Powerball prize. That winning ticket was sold at Jetz convenience store. The other four $50,000 tickets were sold in Green...
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.” In a statement to News 3 Now Monday evening, the company said it is making the move “to allocate our...
CBS 58
The Hunger Task Force joins CBS 58 to discuss details about next week's Drive-Thru Food Drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is once again working with the Hunger Task Force and the Milwaukee Brewers Community Foundation to make sure local families have a great Thanksgiving dinner this year. This year's Drive-Thru Food Drive is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 18 from 5:00 a.m....
CBS 58
Seasonal illuminations to adorn Milwaukee next week as Holiday Lights Festival begins
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Downtown Milwaukee will be lit up with over 500,000 lights, as well as dozens of animated displays, all aimed at helping people in the city become enveloped in the holiday spirit. That's the mission of the 24th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival. Rebecca Sue Button, director...
CBS 58
Racine police seek man accused of victimizing women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for a man they say has been victimizing women on dating apps, resulting in financial loss. Authorities say 52-year-old Timothy Olson has a warrant for five counts of felony personal ID theft out of the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Police say...
CBS 58
84-year-old woman helps Milwaukee voters with mobility issues get to the polls
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are always voters who want to cast their ballot, but for whatever reason, have a hard time getting out. In Milwaukee, Souls to the Polls is one organization helping those people. Annette Ahlman Styche will be driving people from Southeast Wisconsin to the polls all...
WISN
Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
Stanford vs Wisconsin: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Stanford will travel to Milwaukee to take on Wisconsin on the Brewers’ field as both teams look to get a win in their first true test. Stanford and Wisconsin both opened their seasons on Tuesday against mid-majors in what for the most part, were warm-up games before they met in Milwaukee on Friday night. Wisconsin-Stanford will be part of a doubleheader in which the Wisconsin women’s team will play Kansas State at American Family Insurance Field. Wisconsin and Stanford will be the primetime game of the event, tipping off at around 7:30 P.M. EST.
CBS 58
American Family Field begins prepping to host Badgers basketball
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's AmFam Field has hosted many events other than Brewers baseball over its 22-year history, but this week brings college basketball to the stadium for the very first time. We got a sneak peek at some of the preparations Monday. Workers began putting together the court...
Comments / 0