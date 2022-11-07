ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

CBS 58

CBS 58's One Good Thing: Media Brew City Battle

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We know they talk about basketball -- but can they play?. Our own Darius Joshua and Scott Grodsky hit the hardwood with other area sports reporters today. It was a friendly matchup. And no, it wasn't held at Fiserv Forum or Panther Arena. This court is...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee parents hiring their kids to improve financial skills

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Increasing numbers of parents are hiring their own children, in an attempt to teach financial skills at home. To share their story, Andrew Kerr and his twins, Ember and Aidan, joined us on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to discuss their story. The Kerr family uses an app...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town

Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart

WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Fill a shoebox with gifts to change the holiday season for your Milwaukee neighbors

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is a time for giving, with that sentiment especially being felt here in Wisconsin. To offer a little extra holiday cheer, one initiative works to fill shoeboxes with small gifts for a chosen age and gender group. Those boxes are then distributed to folks in the community needing a little extra holiday cheer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine police seek man accused of victimizing women on dating apps

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for a man they say has been victimizing women on dating apps, resulting in financial loss. Authorities say 52-year-old Timothy Olson has a warrant for five counts of felony personal ID theft out of the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Police say...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire

MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Stanford vs Wisconsin: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

Stanford will travel to Milwaukee to take on Wisconsin on the Brewers’ field as both teams look to get a win in their first true test. Stanford and Wisconsin both opened their seasons on Tuesday against mid-majors in what for the most part, were warm-up games before they met in Milwaukee on Friday night. Wisconsin-Stanford will be part of a doubleheader in which the Wisconsin women’s team will play Kansas State at American Family Insurance Field. Wisconsin and Stanford will be the primetime game of the event, tipping off at around 7:30 P.M. EST.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

American Family Field begins prepping to host Badgers basketball

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's AmFam Field has hosted many events other than Brewers baseball over its 22-year history, but this week brings college basketball to the stadium for the very first time. We got a sneak peek at some of the preparations Monday. Workers began putting together the court...
MILWAUKEE, WI

