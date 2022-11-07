ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt football player arrested for simple assault

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A University of Pittsburgh football player was arrested Sunday and will now face a preliminary hearing.

Dayon Hayes, a junior defensive end, was arrested and charged with one count of simple assault in connection with a domestic incident in Pittsburgh, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review . Hayes will go before Magisterial Judge Kim Berkeley Clark for a preliminary hearing at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, the Tribune-Review added.

In response to the incident, head coach Pat Narduzzi released a statement Monday morning.

"The incident involving Dayon Hayes is incredibly disappointing and concerning. I take all disciplinary matters very seriously, and that is especially the case with situations of this kind," Narduzzi said. "Our players know they are accountable for their actions, both on and off the field. I've conveyed this to Dayon, who will be immediately subject to team disciplinary measures in addition to any legal consequences that may arise. The details of that discipline will remain a private matter."

